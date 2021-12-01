 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Paid notices
0 entries
Paid noticesPaid notices

Paid notices

  • 0

Smith West

ABARR — Joseph H. 81 of Billings, passed November 17, 2021. Services will be held on Friday December 3, 2021 at Smith West Chapel at 11 a.m. Burial with military honors to follow at Sunset Memorial Gardens. (1)

JOHNSTON — James R. "JR", 81, of Billings, passed November 24, 2021. Visitation Friday, December 3, from 5-8 p.m. at Smith West Chapel, 304 34th St. W. Funeral 11 a.m. Saturday, December 4 at King of Glory Lutheran Church, 4125 Grand Ave. Burial at Mountview Cemetery. (4)

Smith Downtown

NASH — Floyd Vernon "Vern," 75, Shepherd. Funeral service 10:30 a.m. Wed., Dec. 1, at Faith Chapel, use Broadwater entrance. Casket is closed. Interment Mountview Cemetery at 2 p.m. (1)

GOODRIDGE — William W. 89, of Billings passed November 16, 2021. Funeral Sat., December 4 at 11 a.m., visitation 9:30-10:30 a.m., at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 1640 Broadmoor Drive, Billings, 59105. (1)

Smith Laurel

RIDDLE — Larry Clell, 80, Laurel. Graveside Service 1 p.m., Wed, Dec 01 at Laurel City Cemetery. (1)

Smith-Olcott Chapel

No Services Planned

Smith Columbus Chapel

No Services Planned

Dahl Funeral

GEORGAS —Georgia (Mavrakis), 76 of Denver. Tuesday Dec. 7th viewing from 9:30-10:30 a.m. at Dahl Funeral Chapel. Graveside service at 11 a.m. at Mountview Cemetery. Reception to follow at Dahl Funeral Chapel. (2) 

SHERMAN — Arthur, “Dale” 87, of Billings. Funeral Services pending at St. Thomas the Apostle Church. (1)

NOONKESTER — Tucker, 35, of Shepherd, services pending. (1)

HOWE — Carol, 78 of Lodge Grass, Funeral service Wednesday 12/1 at Our Lady of Loretto in Lodge Grass at 11 a.m. (1)

Michelotti-Sawyers

STROBEL — Dorothy. Services 1 p.m. Saturday, Michelotti-Sawyers Mortuary. (4)

LINDE — Carol, 82. Service arrangements pending. (3)

Cremation and Funeral Gallery

MARTIN — Clarice “Bitsy” Davis, 77, of Billings, died Friday, November 19, 2021. Cremation has taken place.  Memorial services will be held at a later time. For a more detailed obituary or to send condolences and memorials, visit www.cfgbillings.com (1)

Heights Family Funeral Home

REIDLE —Larry, 74, of Billings. Funeral Service 11 a.m., Fri., Dec. 3, with viewing prior, at Heights Family Funeral Home. Service will be livestreamed. Go to www.heightsfamilyfuneralhome.com (3)

Bullis-Mortuary

MEDICINE HORSE — Adrian, Medicine Horse funeral service Thurs at 1 p.m. at the Spirit of Life Foursquare Church. Burial Lodge Grass Cemetery, (1)

WALLACE — Loetal, funeral service Fri. at 11 a.m. at the Bullis Funeral Chapel. Burial Crow Agency Cemetery. (1)

PRETTY PAINT — Lorie funeral service Fri at 1:30 p.m. at the Spirit of Life Foursquare Church. Burial Crow Agency Cemetery. (1)

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News