Smith West

Smith Downtown

CALDERWOOD — Pat, 89, Whitehall formerly of Ballantine. Funeral Service 11 a.m. Saturday, May 1, at Smith Downtown Chapel 925 S. 27th St. Interment Sunset Memorial Gardens. (1)

Smith Laurel

Smith-Olcott Chapel

Smith Columbus Chapel

Dahl Funeral

Michelotti-Sawyers

DAVIS — Alison G., 31. Visitation 5:30 to 7:00 p.m. Tuesday, services 1 p.m. Wednesday, both at Apostles Evangelical Lutheran Church. Memorial visitation, 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday, Welter Funeral Home, Huron, South Dakota. (28)

Cremation and Funeral Gallery

MILLER — Erika, 28, of Billings passed away April 15. Cremation has taken place and services will be held Friday April 30 at 11 a.m. at Cremation and Funeral Gallery. Reception to follow. To view a full obituary and leave condolences for the family please visit www.cfgbillings.com. (28)

MARTINEZ — David, 63, of Huntley. Visitation 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. Thurs April 29 at Cremation and Funeral Gallery. Graveside service to follow 1 p.m. at Pleasantview Cemetery in Ballantine. To view a full obituary and leave condolences for the family please visit www.cfgbillings.com. (29)

Heights Family Funeral Home

Bullis-Mortuary

