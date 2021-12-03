Smith West

JOHNSTON — James R. "JR", 81, of Billings, passed November 24, 2021. Visitation Friday, December 3, from 5-8 p.m. at Smith West Chapel, 304 34th St. W. Funeral 11 a.m. Saturday, December 4 at King of Glory Lutheran Church, 4125 Grand Ave. Burial at Mountview Cemetery. (4)

Smith Downtown

CONTER — Daniel Joshua, 47. Visitation 4 to 7:30 p.m., Thurs., 12/2 at Smith Downtown Chapel, 925 S. 27th St. Funeral Mass, 12 noon Fri., 12/3, at St. Patrick Co – Cathedral, 215 N 31st St. (3)

GOODRIDGE — William W. 89, of Billings passed November 16, 2021. Funeral Sat., December 4 at 11 a.m., visitation 9:30-10:30 a.m., at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 1640 Broadmoor Drive, Billings, 59105. (3)

Smith Laurel