Smith West

JOHNSTON — James R. "JR", 81, of Billings, passed November 24, 2021. Visitation Friday, December 3, from 5-8 p.m. at Smith West Chapel, 304 34th St. W. Funeral 11 a.m. Saturday, December 4 at King of Glory Lutheran Church, 4125 Grand Ave. Burial at Mountview Cemetery. (4)

Smith Downtown

CONTER —  Daniel Joshua, 47. Visitation 4 to 7:30 p.m., Thurs., 12/2 at Smith Downtown Chapel, 925 S. 27th St. Funeral Mass, 12 noon Fri., 12/3, at St. Patrick Co – Cathedral, 215 N 31st St. (3)

GOODRIDGE — William W. 89, of Billings passed November 16, 2021. Funeral Sat., December 4 at 11 a.m., visitation 9:30-10:30 a.m., at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 1640 Broadmoor Drive, Billings, 59105. (3)

Smith Laurel

NOBLE — Stephanie Loche, 71, Laurel. Memorial Service will be 10 a.m., Sat, Dec 4 at the United Methodist Church in Laurel. Inurnment in Laurel City Cemetery. For full obituary visit   www.smithfuneralchapels.com. (4) 

Smith-Olcott Chapel

NELSON — James H. 56 of Billings. Memorial service will take place at a later date. (3)

Smith Columbus Chapel

Dahl Funeral

GEORGAS — Georgia (Mavrakis). Viewing 12/7 10 – 11 a.m. Dahl Funeral Chapel. Graveside 12/7 11 a.m. Mountview Cemetery. Reception to follow Dahl Funeral Chapel. (7)

Michelotti-Sawyers

STROBEL — Dorothy. Services 1 p.m. Saturday, Michelotti-Sawyers Mortuary. (4)

LINDE — Carol, 82. Service arrangements pending. (3)

DONNELLY — Dolores “Dode”, 86. Vigil service 7 p.m. Thursday, Michelotti-Sawyers Mortuary. Funeral Mass 10 a.m. Friday, St. Thomas Catholic Church. (3)

MILLER — Ellen L., 74. Private burial on Monday. (4)

Cremation and Funeral Gallery

Heights Family Funeral Home

REIDLE —Larry, 74, of Billings. Funeral Service 11 a.m., Fri., Dec. 3, with viewing prior, at Heights Family Funeral Home. Service will be livestreamed. Go to www.heightsfamilyfuneralhome.com (3)

Bullis-Mortuary

OLD CROW — Joanne, funeral services Tues. at 10:30 a.m. at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints. Burial Lodge Grass Cemetery. (3)

