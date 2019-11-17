Smith West
CUNNINGHAM — Pat "Clarence" 79, Billings. Memorial service pending. (18)
Smith Downtown
HARPER — Cynthia, 62, of Billings. Memorial service 10 a.m., Tuesday, Nov. 19 at Smith Downtown Chapel. (19)
EVERTZ — Bonnie Jo, 70, of Laurel, died Nov. 12, 2019. (19)
Smith Laurel
No services planned
Smith-Olcott Chapel
No services planned
Smith Columbus
No services planned
SNYDER — Betty Mae, 85 of Helena, formerly of Billings. Memorial Mass Monday, Nov. 25 10:30 a.m. St. Bernard Catholic Church. Interment in Holy Cross Cemetery. (17)
IRISH — Nathaneil, 23 of Billings. Funeral Services at Dahl Funeral Chapel 11 a.m., Nov. 23. Interment Mt View. (18)
EASTWOOD — Eastwood, Michael, 80. Memorial service 11 a.m. Sat., Nov. 23 at King of Glory Lutheran Church. (23)
No services planned
DAY — Laverne E., 94 of Billings. Cremation. No services planned at this time. (18)
BIG LAKE — Amaya. Funeral service Monday Nov. 18 at 11 a.m. at the Spirit of Life Foursquare Church in Crow Agency. Interment following in the Lodge Grass Cemetery. (18)
