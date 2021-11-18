 Skip to main content
Smith West

DALTON — Daniel Edward, 55, Billings.  No Services Planned. (19)

VIETMEIER — Margie Ann, 87, Billings. Memorial service 11 a.m. Mon., Nov. 22, at First English Lutheran Church, 1243 N. 31st St. (22)

HIGGAREDA — Rafael "Ralph", 65, Billings.  Services Friday November 19th, 2 p.m. Smith West Chapel 304 34th Street West Billings. (19)

Smith Downtown

DVORAK — Doran J., 79, of Custer, passed November 9, 2021. Visitation Friday, November 19, 2021 4-7 p.m. at Smith Downtown Chapel, 925 S. 27th St. Funeral Saturday, November 20, 2021 at 11 a.m. at Custer High Gym. (18)

PRANSKY — Eliot, Billings. Memorial service 2 to 4 p.m. Sat., Nov. 20, at Craft Local, 2413 Montana Ave. See smithfuneralchapels.com for obituary. (20)

Smith Laurel

HEDGES – Donald Eugene, 88, Laurel. Visitation 4-8 p.m., Wed, Nov 17 at Smith Chapel, Laurel. Funeral Service will be 10:30 a.m., Thurs, Nov, 18 at the United Methodist Church in Laurel. Interment will take place at Yellowstone National Cemetery. For full obituary visit www.smithfuneralchapels.com  (18)  

Smith-Olcott Chapel

SCHILL — Judith Ann, 53 of Bridger. Memorial services pending. (18)

Smith Columbus Chapel

REYNOLDS – Acel Dean, 67, Columbus. Graveside Service is 11 a.m., Fri, Nov 19 at Mountain View Cemetery, Columbus. For full obituary visit www.smithfuneralchapels.com (18)

Dahl Funeral

TAYLOR — Lorena. UPDATED: Vigil 11/24 6:30 p.m., Dahl Funeral Chapel. Memorial Mass St. Pius X Catholic Church 11/26 11 a.m.  (18)

EVANS — Margaret. Private Family Services. (18)

MAIER — Nicki. Memorial Service 11 a.m. Saturday 11/20 Dahl Funeral Chapel. (20)

Michelotti-Sawyers

NILES — Lorrie, 62. Memorial service 1 p.m. Thurs at Michelotti-Sawyers. (18)

NAUMAN — Darlene L., 80. Visitation 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Michelotti-Sawyers. Open casket viewing 10 a.m. and funeral service 11 a.m. Friday, St. John’s Lutheran Church, Laurel. (18)

McFERRAN — Gene, 91. Funeral services 1 p.m. Tuesday, Michelotti-Sawyers Mortuary. (23)

PADON — John “Jack”, 71. Vigil Service 7 pm Mon. and Memorial Mass 10 a.m. Tue., both at St. Thomas the Apostle Catholic Church. (23)

Cremation and Funeral Gallery

STIGEN — John, 64 of Roundup, Cremation has taken place and Graveside Service to be held at a later date.  Please visit www.cfgbillings.com for a full obituary (18)

Heights Family Funeral Home

SMITH — Alex, 74, of Billings. Memorial Service Mon., Nov. 22, 11 a.m. Heights Family Funeral Home. Svc. livestreamed at www.heightsfamilyfuneralhome.com  (22)

VANNOY — Brian, 57, of Billings. Memorial service Fri., Nov. 19, 2 p.m. at Heights Family Funeral Home. Visit www.heightsfamilyfuneralhome.com to read full obit and leave condolences (18)

COLEY — Gary, 77, of Billings. Memorial service Sat., Nov. 20, 10 a.m., Heights Family Funeral Home. Visit www.heightsfamilyfuneralhome.com to view full obit and leave condolences. (19)

Bullis-Mortuary

No Services Planned

