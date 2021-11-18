McFERRAN — Gene, 91. Funeral services 1 p.m. Tuesday, Michelotti-Sawyers Mortuary. (23)

PADON — John “Jack”, 71. Vigil Service 7 pm Mon. and Memorial Mass 10 a.m. Tue., both at St. Thomas the Apostle Catholic Church. (23)

STIGEN — John, 64 of Roundup, Cremation has taken place and Graveside Service to be held at a later date. Please visit www.cfgbillings.com for a full obituary (18)

SMITH — Alex, 74, of Billings. Memorial Service Mon., Nov. 22, 11 a.m. Heights Family Funeral Home. Svc. livestreamed at www.heightsfamilyfuneralhome.com (22)

VANNOY — Brian, 57, of Billings. Memorial service Fri., Nov. 19, 2 p.m. at Heights Family Funeral Home. Visit www.heightsfamilyfuneralhome.com to read full obit and leave condolences (18)

COLEY — Gary, 77, of Billings. Memorial service Sat., Nov. 20, 10 a.m., Heights Family Funeral Home. Visit www.heightsfamilyfuneralhome.com to view full obit and leave condolences. (19)

No Services Planned