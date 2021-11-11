Smith-Olcott Chapel

BEER — Jonn Christopher, 29, Columbus. A Celebration of Life will be held 3 p.m., Fri, Nov.12 at Smith Funeral Chapel – Columbus. A reception will follow at the Stillwater County Pavilion (Little Metra). For full obituary, visit www.smithfuneralchapels.com. (11)

DUNBAR — Carl. Memorial Service 2 p.m. Thurs 11/11 Dahl Funeral Chapel. (11)

HORN — Antonio. Viewing Tues 5-8 p.m., Wed 5-8 p.m. Dahl Funeral Chapel. Graveside Thurs 10 a.m. Terrace Gardens. (11)

MERCIER — Roy “Bud”, 86, of Billings. A celebration of Bud’s life will be held in the of Summer 2022. (12)

NORBY — Lloyd. UPDATE – SERVICES PENDING. (11)