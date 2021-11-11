Smith West
No services planned
Smith Downtown
HILARIO, Sr., — Fred, 97, Billings. Rosary 10:30 a.m. Thurs., Nov. 11, followed by Funeral Mass at 11 a.m. at Mary Queen of Peace Parish, 3411 3rd Ave S. Interment Holy Cross Cemetery. (11)
RAMIREZ — Felipa, 75, Billings. Vigil 7 p.m. Fri., Nov. 12, at Smith Downtown Chapel, 925 S. 27th St. Funeral Mass 10 a.m., Sat., Nov. 13th at Mary Queen of Peace Parish, 3411 3rd Ave S. (13)
LENNICK — Theresa Hope, 74, Billings. Graveside service at 1 p.m., Fri., Nov. 12, at Yellowstone National Cemetery, Laurel. (12)
STALEY — Robert Lee “Bob”, 77, Billings. Funeral Service 10 a.m. Thurs., Nov. 11, at Pilgrim Congregational Church, 409 S. 36th Street. Interment Mountview Cemetery. Visitation 1 to 6 p.m. Wed. Smith Downtown Chapel, 925 S. 27th Street. (11)
Smith Laurel
LAAKSO — Janise, 64, Park City. Memorial Service will be 2 p.m., Sat, Nov 13 at Park City Baptist Church. A reception will immediately follow at the church. For full obituary visit www.smithfuneralchapels.com. (12)
Smith-Olcott Chapel
No Services Planned
Smith Columbus Chapel
BEER — Jonn Christopher, 29, Columbus. A Celebration of Life will be held 3 p.m., Fri, Nov.12 at Smith Funeral Chapel – Columbus. A reception will follow at the Stillwater County Pavilion (Little Metra). For full obituary, visit www.smithfuneralchapels.com. (11)
DUNBAR — Carl. Memorial Service 2 p.m. Thurs 11/11 Dahl Funeral Chapel. (11)
HORN — Antonio. Viewing Tues 5-8 p.m., Wed 5-8 p.m. Dahl Funeral Chapel. Graveside Thurs 10 a.m. Terrace Gardens. (11)
MERCIER — Roy “Bud”, 86, of Billings. A celebration of Bud’s life will be held in the of Summer 2022. (12)
NORBY — Lloyd. UPDATE – SERVICES PENDING. (11)
SCOTT — Dwayne, 78, of Billings. Viewing Friday, 11/12 from 9 a.m. - 8 p.m., family will be present from 6-7 p.m. at Dahl Funeral Chapel. Saturday 11/13 at Faith Chapel: visitation 9 - 11 a.m., Celebration of Life at 11 a.m., reception to follow. (13)
GESUALE — Lena. Memorial Mass Fri 11/12 10 a.m. St. Thomas the Apostle Catholic Church. (12)
WULF — Betty. Memorial Mass 9 a.m. Sat 11/13 St. Bernard Catholic Church. (13)
WELCH — Thomas “Mac,” 64. Memorial service 11 a.m. Friday, St. Andrew’s Presbyterian. (12)
No Services Planned
REEB — Jeanette, 85, of Roundup. Graveside service Fri., Nov. 12, 1 p.m. at Roundup Cemetery. (12)
No Services Planned
