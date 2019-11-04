Smith West
BLUMENSHINE — Bruce H., 66, of Billings. Memorial service 11 Tues., Nov 5, at Smith West Chapel, 304 34th St. West. (5)
Smith Downtown
JOHNSON — Sherri, 57, of Billings. Memorial service 11 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 6 at Faith Chapel, Broadwater Ave. and Shiloh. (6)
BREWINGTON — William "Bill",75, of Billings. Cremation. Memorial service 1 p.m. Tuesday, November 5, at First Presbyterian Church, located at 2420 13th Street West. Burial of the urn will follow at Sunset Memorial Gardens. (5)
Smith Laurel
No services planned
Smith-Olcott Chapel
No services planned
Smith Columbus
You have free articles remaining.
HOADLEY — Carol, 82, of Billings. Memorial Services at later date. (4)
ZERR — Dale R., 63, of Billings. Memorial service at later date. (4)
HAFER — Rex, 94. Memorial service 2 pm Sat Nov 9 at First United Methodist Church. (09)
No services planned
FURSTENBERG — Eric, 58 of Billings. Cremation. Memorial service 11:00 a.m., Tues., Nov. 5 at Atonement Lutheran Church (5)
No services planned
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.