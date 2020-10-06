 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Paid notices
0 entries
Paid noticesPaid notices

Paid notices

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Smith West

VIETMEIER — Dale L., 89, Billings. Memorial service 11 a.m. Thurs., Oct. 8, at Smith West Chapel, 304 34th St W. Military honors & reception to follow. (8)

PEARSON — John W., 77, Billings. Graveside service 11 a.m., Thursday Oct. 8 at Sunset Memorial Gardens, 1721 Central Ave.  Reception 12-3:00 following graveside at Smith Downtown Chapel, 925 S. 27th Street.  Cremation. (8)

BERTINO — Edwin F. “Bart”, 87, Billings passed away October 4. Graveside services at a later date, Hillside Cemetery in Culbertson. Cremation. (6)

Smith Downtown

GONZALEZ — Esther Ybarra, 82, formerly of Huntley. Memorial service 1 p.m. Fri, Oct. 9 at Smith Downtown Chapel, 925 So. 27th St. Interment of urn to follow at Huntley Cemetery. (9)

JONES — Edward “Ted”, 94, Billings. Funeral Service 10 a.m. Friday, Oct. 9, at Belvedere LDS Church, 2929 Belvedere Drive. Interment at Mountview Cemetery. (9)

Smith Laurel

FRICKEL — Lonny, 65 of Laurel. Graveside service 11 a.m. at Laurel City Cemetery on Wednesday, Oct. 7. Cremation. (7)

Smith-Olcott Chapel

STARK — Barbara Jean, 88, of Roberts. Private family graveside service at a later date. (6)

Smith Columbus Chapel

No services planned

Dahl Funeral

GLENN — Dr. Guy, 90, of Billings. Services pending. (7)

BEAR BELOW — Gladys, 82, Lodge Grass. Graveside Service 1 pm Wednesday Lodge Grass Cemetery.  (7)

SVENSON — Sanna, 92, of Billings. Graveside service to be held at later date in Big Timber.  (8)

Michelotti-Sawyers

KRAFT — Edward J., 81. Services 4 p.m. Wednesday, Michelotti-Sawyers. (7)

PEIL — Lyle J., 80. Memorial service 11 a.m. Thursday, New Life Church. Visitation 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday, Michelotti-Sawyers. Burial, 2 p.m. Friday, Sunset Memorial Gardens. (9)

Cremation and Funeral Gallery

MILLIRON — Kara, 47, of Billings.  Services will be announced at a later date. (6)

Heights Family Funeral Home

No services planned

Bullis-Mortuary

 No services planned

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News