Smith West
VIETMEIER — Dale L., 89, Billings. Memorial service 11 a.m. Thurs., Oct. 8, at Smith West Chapel, 304 34th St W. Military honors & reception to follow. (8)
PEARSON — John W., 77, Billings. Graveside service 11 a.m., Thursday Oct. 8 at Sunset Memorial Gardens, 1721 Central Ave. Reception 12-3:00 following graveside at Smith Downtown Chapel, 925 S. 27th Street. Cremation. (8)
BERTINO — Edwin F. “Bart”, 87, Billings passed away October 4. Graveside services at a later date, Hillside Cemetery in Culbertson. Cremation. (6)
Smith Downtown
GONZALEZ — Esther Ybarra, 82, formerly of Huntley. Memorial service 1 p.m. Fri, Oct. 9 at Smith Downtown Chapel, 925 So. 27th St. Interment of urn to follow at Huntley Cemetery. (9)
JONES — Edward “Ted”, 94, Billings. Funeral Service 10 a.m. Friday, Oct. 9, at Belvedere LDS Church, 2929 Belvedere Drive. Interment at Mountview Cemetery. (9)
Smith Laurel
FRICKEL — Lonny, 65 of Laurel. Graveside service 11 a.m. at Laurel City Cemetery on Wednesday, Oct. 7. Cremation. (7)
Smith-Olcott Chapel
STARK — Barbara Jean, 88, of Roberts. Private family graveside service at a later date. (6)
Smith Columbus Chapel
No services planned
GLENN — Dr. Guy, 90, of Billings. Services pending. (7)
BEAR BELOW — Gladys, 82, Lodge Grass. Graveside Service 1 pm Wednesday Lodge Grass Cemetery. (7)
SVENSON — Sanna, 92, of Billings. Graveside service to be held at later date in Big Timber. (8)
KRAFT — Edward J., 81. Services 4 p.m. Wednesday, Michelotti-Sawyers. (7)
PEIL — Lyle J., 80. Memorial service 11 a.m. Thursday, New Life Church. Visitation 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday, Michelotti-Sawyers. Burial, 2 p.m. Friday, Sunset Memorial Gardens. (9)
MILLIRON — Kara, 47, of Billings. Services will be announced at a later date. (6)
No services planned
No services planned
