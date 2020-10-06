Smith West

VIETMEIER — Dale L., 89, Billings. Memorial service 11 a.m. Thurs., Oct. 8, at Smith West Chapel, 304 34th St W. Military honors & reception to follow. (8)

PEARSON — John W., 77, Billings. Graveside service 11 a.m., Thursday Oct. 8 at Sunset Memorial Gardens, 1721 Central Ave. Reception 12-3:00 following graveside at Smith Downtown Chapel, 925 S. 27th Street. Cremation. (8)

BERTINO — Edwin F. “Bart”, 87, Billings passed away October 4. Graveside services at a later date, Hillside Cemetery in Culbertson. Cremation. (6)

Smith Downtown

GONZALEZ — Esther Ybarra, 82, formerly of Huntley. Memorial service 1 p.m. Fri, Oct. 9 at Smith Downtown Chapel, 925 So. 27th St. Interment of urn to follow at Huntley Cemetery. (9)

JONES — Edward “Ted”, 94, Billings. Funeral Service 10 a.m. Friday, Oct. 9, at Belvedere LDS Church, 2929 Belvedere Drive. Interment at Mountview Cemetery. (9)

Smith Laurel