{{featured_button_text}}
Paid Notices Editorial Image
Smith Funeral Chapel Header

Smith West

JANSMA - Diana Kathern, 69, of Worden. Cremation, memorial service 2 p.m. Fri., Sept. 6, at Smith West Chapel, located at 304 34th Street West. (6)

NEUFELD — Pamela Gay, 55, of Billings. Memorial service 11 a.m. Sat., Sept. 7, at Emmanuel Baptist Church, 328 So. Shiloh Rd. (7)

FLAHERTY — Thomas James, 79, Billings. Memorial Mass 11 am, Wed., Sept. 18, at St. Pius X Church, 18th & Broadwater. Interment in Milwaukee, WI at a later date. (8)

Smith Downtown 

SOSTROM — Dena, 51, of Billings and formerly of Absarokee. Cremation. Memorial service 10 a.m. Saturday, September 7, at Faith Chapel, located at 517 Shiloh Road. (7)

Smith Laurel 

METZGER — Judith Arlene "Judy", 78, of Melstone. Celebration of Life 2 p.m. Sat., Sept. 7, at Melstone Community Center. Visitation one hour prior to service. (7)

MIOTKE — Beverly Jean, 74, of Absarokee. Memorial gathering 2 p.m. Sat., Sept. 7, at Anipro Arena near Absarokee. (7)

BURKLEY — Stan B. 88, of Laurel. Funeral service 10 a.m. Monday, Sept. 9, at Laurel United Methodist Church. Interment Laurel Cemetery. Visitation 3 to 7 p.m. Sunday at Smith Laurel Chapel. (9)

BAKER — Ardi, 68, Park City. No service is planned. (7)

Smith-Olcott Chapel

ALBRECHT — Mary Louise, 94 formerly of Bridger. Funeral Mass 10 a.m. Sat., Sept. 7, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church Bridger. Rite of Committal at Bridger Cemetery. (7)

BEMIS — Raymond Charles, 48, Joliet, Formerly of Bridger. Celebration of life on Sept. 28 from 11-2 at Bridger Civic Center. (7)

Smith Columbus

 No services planned

Dahl Funeral

SAWICKI — Gerald “Jerry”, 86, of Billings. Vigil Thursday, Sept. 19, at 6 p.m., Dahl Funeral Chapel. Memorial Mass Friday, Sept. 20, at 10 a.m., St. Thomas the Apostle followed by a Celebration of Life. (6)

THELEN — Lura, 93, of Billings. Vigil, Thursday 7 p.m., Dahl Funeral Chapel. Memorial Mass St. Pius X Church 11 a.m. Friday. (6)

SANDERLIN — Raymond L., 77, of Worden. Celebration of Life 2 p.m. Sun., Ballantine Congregational Church, 2268 4th St. W. (8)

STEVENS — Joyce G., 93, of Billings. Services pending. (9)

Michelotti-Sawyers

ANDERSEN — Harold “Andy,” 89. Services 11 a.m. Friday, Rocky Mountain Community Church. (6)

HENDERSON — Leon Brooke, 85. Cremation. Arrangements Pending. (6)

PROCTOR — Marilyn. 68. Cremation. Private family services to be held. (15)

Cremation and Funeral Gallery

 No services planned.

Heights Family Funeral Home

JEFFERS — Joshua, 43, of Billings. Cremation. Memorial Service 4:30 p.m. Friday at Heights Family Funeral Home. (6)

REYNOLDS — Thomas R., 88, of Billings. Visitation 3-8 p.m., Wed., Sept. 11, at Heights Family Funeral Home with a time for sharing from 6-8 p.m. Funeral Mass 11 a.m. Thursday, at St. Bernard Catholic Church. (6)

Bullis-Mortuary

WEINBERG — Tom Weinberg, funeral service Saturday, Sept. 7, at 2 p.m. at Spirit of Life Foursquare Church in Crow Agency. Burial with military honors to follow in Hardin Fairview Cemetery. (7)

SEDER — Wayne, graveside service Monday, Sept. 9, at 11 a.m. at the Fairview Cemetery in Hardin. Bullis Mortuary. (9)

To plant a tree in memory of Paid notices as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Events

Load entries