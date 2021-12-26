Smith West

No Services Planned

Smith Downtown

STEINMETZ — Dorothy V., 94, of Billings, passed December 16, 2021. Viewing 4-6 p.m. Tues., Dec. 28, 2021 and funeral 1 p.m. Wed., Dec. 29, 2021 all at Smith Downtown Chapel, 925 S. 27th St. (26)

Smith Laurel

No Services Planned

Smith-Olcott Chapel

No Services Planned

Smith Columbus Chapel

No Services Planned

POWERS — Jeanette, O.F.S., age 90, died December 14. Full notice January 9. Arrangements are in the care of Dahl Funeral Chapel. (27)

HARMAN — Amelia, 93, of Billings, a Celebration of Life will be held at Peace Lutheran Church in the spring of 2022. (26)