STEINMETZ — Dorothy V., 94, of Billings, passed December 16, 2021. Viewing 4-6 p.m. Tues., Dec. 28, 2021 and funeral 1 p.m. Wed., Dec. 29, 2021 all at Smith Downtown Chapel, 925 S. 27th St. (26)
POWERS — Jeanette, O.F.S., age 90, died December 14. Full notice January 9. Arrangements are in the care of Dahl Funeral Chapel. (27)
HARMAN — Amelia, 93, of Billings, a Celebration of Life will be held at Peace Lutheran Church in the spring of 2022. (26)
SCHULTZ SR. — William, 96, of Billings. Memorial Service will be held Friday Dec. 31 2021 at 11 a.m. at Dahl Funeral Chapel, 10 Yellowstone Ave. (27)
DIETZ — Raymond H., 85. Services 10 a.m. Monday, St. Bernard’s Parish. (27)
LINDE — Carol, 82. Funeral service 11 a.m. Wed at First Presbyterian Church. (29)
SCHMALZ — Pius, 82. Vigil service 7 p.m. Tuesday, Michelotti-Sawyers. Memorial Mass 10 a.m. Wednesday, St. Bernard’s Parish. Rite of committal, 10 a.m. Thursday, Calvary Cemetery. (30)
BULLINGER — Gerald “Jerry”, 84, of Billings. Viewing 9 a.m., Funeral 10 a.m. Mon., Dec. 27, Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 912 Wicks, Billings. For obit & Livestream, go to www.heightsfamilyfuneralhome.com. (27)
