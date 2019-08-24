Smith West
JONES — Lynn Tilton, 97, of Billings. Memorial service 2 p.m. Sun., Aug. 25, at Smith West Chapel, 304 - 34th St. West. Military honors to follow. (25)
Smith Downtown
REDD — Angel, 49, of Billings. Visitations at Smith Downtown Chapel on Friday from noon to 8 p.m. and Saturday before funeral. Funeral service 11 a.m., Saturday, Aug. 24, at Smith Downtown Chapel with interment at Sunset Memorial Gardens. (24)
Smith Laurel
Smith-Olcott Chapel
No services planned
Smith Columbus
No services planned
MILLER — H. Mary Lou, 85, of Billings. Memorial service, 9:30 a.m., Saturday, Dahl Funeral Chapel. Interment in Mountview Cemetery. (24)
MYERS — Robert, 80, of Billings. Memorial service, 11 a.m., Monday, Dahl Funeral Chapel. (26)
COSTA — Verena, 69, of Billings. Viewing, Thursday 1-5 p.m., Friday, 10 a.m. - 6 p.m. with wake 6-8p.m., all at Dahl Funeral Chapel. Funeral service, 2 p.m. Saturday, Freedom Church. (24)
RAMUS — Loretta, 101. Visitation 6-8 p.m. Tuesday at Michelotti-Sawyers. Funeral Mass 11 a.m. Wednesday at St. Bernard Catholic Church. (28)
BROOKS — Bettye, 92. Service Arrangements pending. (25)
PETERSEN — Larry, 77. Funeral 12 p.m. Thursday Sept 12 at St. Patrick’s Co-Cathedral. (25)
McBRIDE — Leroy, 78, of Billings. Memorial Service 10:30 a.m. Saturday at Aspen View (3075 Avenue C). (24)
GRIMM — Gladys, 90, of Billings. Memorial service to be held at a later date. For a full obituary, please visit www.cfgbillings.com (26)
POLEN — James, 81, of Billings. No Services Planned. For a full obituary, please visit www.cfgbillings.com (25)
FOOS — Ronald, 66, of Billings. Memorial service 10 a.m., Saturday, Heights Family Funeral Home. (24)
NORDHAGEN — Darrell, 89, of Billings, passed away on Aug. 21, 2019. Graveside service 1 p.m., Monday, Aug. 26, 2019, McElroy Cemetery in Westby. (26)
No services planned
