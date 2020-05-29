Smith West
No services planned
Smith Downtown
KAUTZ — Daniel S., 65, of Huntley. Celebration of Life at 11 a.m., Saturday, May 30 at Chancey’s Event Center, 266 Hogan Rd., Huntley. (30)
MORTON — Charlotte Mae, 94, Billings. Graveside service 10:00 a.m. Wed., June 3, at Shepherd Cemetery. (3)
KANESKI — Ronald R., 80, Billings. Graveside service and interment of urn with full military honors. 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, June 6 at Terrace Gardens Cemetery, 304 34th St. W. (29)
Smith Laurel
No services planned
Smith-Olcott Chapel
No services planned
Smith Columbus Chapel
No services planned
WELCH — Cheryl, 66, of Wolf Point. Services pending. (29)
O’DONNELL — Jerry James “Jim”, 74, of Billings. Cremation. Services will be held later this summer. (29)
BURCH — Pat, 71. Funeral Mass 11 a.m. Friday, St. Bernard Parish. (29).
ZITUR — Ron, 69. Memorial mass 11 a.m. Tuesday, St. Bernard’s. (2)
No services planned
No services planned
No services planned
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delievered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.