 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Paid notices
0 entries
Paid noticesPaid notices

Paid notices

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Smith West

No services planned

Smith Downtown

BEAVER — Raymond, 73.  Memorial service 3 p.m. Thursday, September 10, at First United Methodist Church. (10)

MAUGER — Rita Ann, 86, Billings. Funeral Service Pending. (10)

JENKINS — Albert C. “Al”, 99, Billings, Arrangements Pending. (10)

KELLY — Richard “Dick”, 91.  Cremation is planned.  No services are scheduled. (9)

BLAKE — Rachel, 82, Billings. Memorial Service 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept 12, at Smith Downtown Chapel, 925 S. 27th Street. (12)

Smith Laurel

BERNHARDT — William "Bill" Jacob, 90, Billings. Funeral service 11 a.m. Wed., Sept. 9, at St. John's Lutheran Church, 417 West 9th St., Laurel. Interment Laurel Cemetery. Casket open one hour prior to service at church. (9)

Smith-Olcott Chapel

No services planned

Smith Columbus Chapel

No services planned

Dahl Funeral

FISCHER — Thomas, 90, of Billings. Cremation. Memorial service 2 p.m. Friday, September 11, at Dahl Funeral Chapel, located at 10 Yellowstone Avenue. (11)

RASKY — Constance “Connie”,92, of Billings. Arrangements are pending. (9)

GOOD LUCK — Clinton, 63, of Crow Agency. Graveside 11 a.m. Wednesday, Lodge Grass Cemetery.  (9)

BULL CHIEF — Anita, 57, of Crow Agency. Graveside 11 a.m. Thursday, Lodge Grass Cemetery. (10)

NEZ PERCE — Priscilla, 86, of Pryor. Graveside 1 p.m. Thursday, Turnsplenty Cemetery, Pryor. (10)

Michelotti-Sawyers

GUSTIN — Roger H., 88. Vigil 7 p.m. Thursday, Michelotti-Sawyers. Mass 11 a.m. Friday, St. Pius X. (11)

KOCH — Joan G., 83. Cremation. No services planned. (9)

BALDWIN — Earl R., 77. Cremation. No services planned. (9)

MYERS — Bernard D., 109. No services planned. (9)

SCHEAFER — Lillian M., 90. Services 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Atonement Lutheran Church. Masks required. Streaming available on Atonement Lutheran Church Facebook page. (12)

Cremation and Funeral Gallery

No services planned

Heights Family Funeral Home

McELVAIN — Wilma, 85 of Billings. Visitation Wed., Sept. 9, 5-7 p.m.; Funeral service Thurs., Sept 10, 1 p.m., both at Heights Family Funeral Home. (10)

SCHLECHT — Ronald, 73 of Billings. Cremation. No services scheduled at this time. To view obit, http://www.heightsfamilyfuneralhome.com/family/schlecht/. (9)

MORRIS — Gary, 67 of Billings. Cremation. Memorial Service Sat., Sept 12, 11 a.m., Heights Family Funeral Home. To view obit, www.heightsfamilyfuneralhome.com/family/morris-3/ (12)

Bullis-Mortuary

 No services planned

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News