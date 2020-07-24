Smith West
FAGAN - James Patrick "Pat", 84, Billings. Funeral Mass 12:00 p.m. Fri., July 24, at St. Patrick Co-Cathedral, 215 No. 31 St. Reception to follow at Hilands Club. (24)
Smith Downtown
WAITE — William E. "Bill", 81, Billings. Private service to be held. (25)
Smith Laurel
FRARE — Dennis H., 73, Park City. Visitation 1-6:00 p.m., Sunday, July 26, Smith Laurel Chapel, 315 3rd Street East. Graveside with full military honors Monday, July 27, 1:00 p.m., Yellowstone National Cemetery in Laurel. (27)
Smith-Olcott Chapel
No services planned
Smith Columbus Chapel
No services planned
MAJERUS — Julie, 70, of Roundup. Vigil 6pm Sunday, Memorial Service 11 a.m. Monday BOTH St. Benedicts Catholic Church, Roundup. (27)
WITMAN — Harold, 95. Memorial service 10 a.m. Fri at Hope United Methodist Church. RSVP at info@michelottisawyers.com. (24)
BENNETTS — Beverly A., 90. Graveside service 3 p.m. Friday, Sunset Memorial Gardens. (24)
SCHWEHR —Mary Ann, 85. Vigil 7 p.m. Thursday, Michelotti-Sawyers. Funeral Mass 11 a.m. Friday, St. Pius X. (24)
MERKEL — Delbert J., 88. Graveside service 2 p.m. Saturday, Yellowstone Valley Memorial Park. (25)
No services planned
GOLDEN — Zac, 37 of Joliet. Memorial Service, 9 a.m., Fri. 7/24, Joliet H.S. Football Field. Obit online at www.heightsfamilyfuneralhome.com/family/golden. (24)
PEARSALL — Jack, 82 of Billings. Cremation. Services 1:00 p.m. July 25, 2020, Heights Family Funeral Home. (25)
EWERT — Diane. Cremation. Memorial Service 10:00 a.m. Tuesday July 28, 2020 at Emmanuel Baptist Church, 328 Shiloh Road. Inurnment at Yellowstone Valley Memorial Park. (28)
BEAR CLOUD — Lorraine, graveside service Friday at 11:00 a.m. at the Lodge Grass Cemetery. (25)
NEWELL — Ray, memorial service Saturday at 1:00 p.m. at the 1st Congregational church in Hardin. (26)
STEWART — Kerry, graveside service Thursday at 11:00 a.m. at the Lodge Grass Cemetery. (24)
