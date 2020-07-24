BENNETTS — Beverly A., 90. Graveside service 3 p.m. Friday, Sunset Memorial Gardens. (24)

SCHWEHR —Mary Ann, 85. Vigil 7 p.m. Thursday, Michelotti-Sawyers. Funeral Mass 11 a.m. Friday, St. Pius X. (24)

MERKEL — Delbert J., 88. Graveside service 2 p.m. Saturday, Yellowstone Valley Memorial Park. (25)

No services planned

GOLDEN — Zac, 37 of Joliet. Memorial Service, 9 a.m., Fri. 7/24, Joliet H.S. Football Field. Obit online at www.heightsfamilyfuneralhome.com/family/golden. (24)

PEARSALL — Jack, 82 of Billings. Cremation. Services 1:00 p.m. July 25, 2020, Heights Family Funeral Home. (25)

EWERT — Diane. Cremation. Memorial Service 10:00 a.m. Tuesday July 28, 2020 at Emmanuel Baptist Church, 328 Shiloh Road. Inurnment at Yellowstone Valley Memorial Park. (28)

BEAR CLOUD — Lorraine, graveside service Friday at 11:00 a.m. at the Lodge Grass Cemetery. (25)