BALLENSKY — Gary, 75, of Fort Smith. Viewing 1-4 p.m., Tues., March 17, Cremation & Funeral Gallery, 29 8th St. W, Billings. Viewing Wed., March 18, 10-11 a.m., at St. Joseph Catholic Church, Hardin, followed by horse-drawn procession to Fairview Cemetery with Catholic Rite of Committal and military honors. Celebration of Life with reception Thurs., March 19, 2 p.m., at Heights Family Funeral Home, 733 W Wicks Ln, Billings. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Big Horn County Historical Museum. (19)

WIESE — Leon, 92, of Billings. Viewing at Heights Family Funeral Home, Fri., March 13, 5-7 p.m. Funeral service 11 a.m., Sat., March 14, 2020, at Our Savior Lutheran Church, 1603 St. Andrews Dr. Interment at Sunset Memorial Garden. To view full obituary, visit www.heightsfamilyfuneralhome.com at Our Families. (14)

ALLISON —Jesse A., 79, of Billings. Viewing Wed., March 11, 3-5 p.m. Service Thurs., March 12, at 11 a.m., followed by lunch, all at Heights Family Funeral Home. Burial, in Huntley. Full obit at www.heightsfamilyfuneralhome.com. (12)