Paid notices
0 entries
Paid noticesPaid notices

Paid notices

  • 0

Smith West

BRUGGEMAN — Patricia Ann, 90, of Billings passed Jan. 24. Services will be held at St. Stephens Episcopal Church, 1241 Crawford Dr. in Billings on Wed., Jan. 29 at 2 p.m. (29)

REESE — Lillian, 92, Billings. Memorial Service 3 p.m., Fri., Jan. 31 at Smith West Chapel 304 34th St West (31)

Smith Downtown 

SIMS Jr.—  Eldon E. age 69, of Billings, passed Jan. 26. Military Honors will be held on Thurs., Jan. 30 at 2 p.m. at Yellowstone National Cemetery. (29)

Smith Laurel  

REITLER — Ronald D., 61, Laurel. Memorial service 2 p.m., Friday, January 31, at Smith Laurel Chapel, 315 E. 3rd St. in Laurel. (31)

Smith-Olcott Chapel

No services planned

Smith Columbus Chapel

No services planned

Dahl Funeral

BAKER —  Margie, 73, of Billings. Funeral Service 1 p.m. Friday Dahl Funeral Chapel. Interment Holy Cross. (31)

ANDERSON — Kathryn “Kathy”, 93, of Billings. Funeral Service 11 a.m. Saturday Dahl Funeral Chapel. Interment Pleasantview Cemetery, Ballantine. (1)

WEBER — Skyleur T., 32, of Billings. Celebration of Life 2-4 p.m. Sunday, Crystal Lounge. Please wear favorite football jerseys. (2)

DRINKWALTER — Leta, 88, of Billings. Funeral Service 11 a.m. Wed Feb. 5 at Dahl Funeral Chapel. Internment at Sunset Memorial Gardens. (5)

MOGAN — Barbara “Carol,” 76, of Billings. Private family services. (31)

Michelotti-Sawyers

GEERTZ — Coltin, 16. Memorial service 1 p.m. Saturday, Michelotti-Sawyers. (1)

Cremation and Funeral Gallery

CLARK — Carl, 79, of Billings. Services Pending. (29)

McBRIDE — Lynn, 63, of Billings. Services Pending. (29) 

MATTHEWS —  G. Hubert ‘Hu’, 89, of Billings. Celebration of Life 3 p.m. Saturday at Highgate Senior Living, 3980 Parkhill Dr. (1)

HINKLE — Linda, 79, of Billings. Memorial Service 11 a.m. Saturday at Faith Chapel (Broadwater Entrance). Full obituary at www.cfgbillings.com (29)

Heights Family Funeral Home

 MURPHY — Murphy, 60 of Billings. Cremation. Memorial Service Fri., Jan. 31, 11 a.m., St. Bernard’s Catholic Church. (31)

Bullis-Mortuary

No services planned

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News