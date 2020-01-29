Smith West
BRUGGEMAN — Patricia Ann, 90, of Billings passed Jan. 24. Services will be held at St. Stephens Episcopal Church, 1241 Crawford Dr. in Billings on Wed., Jan. 29 at 2 p.m. (29)
REESE — Lillian, 92, Billings. Memorial Service 3 p.m., Fri., Jan. 31 at Smith West Chapel 304 34th St West (31)
Smith Downtown
SIMS Jr.— Eldon E. age 69, of Billings, passed Jan. 26. Military Honors will be held on Thurs., Jan. 30 at 2 p.m. at Yellowstone National Cemetery. (29)
Smith Laurel
REITLER — Ronald D., 61, Laurel. Memorial service 2 p.m., Friday, January 31, at Smith Laurel Chapel, 315 E. 3rd St. in Laurel. (31)
Smith-Olcott Chapel
Smith Columbus Chapel
BAKER — Margie, 73, of Billings. Funeral Service 1 p.m. Friday Dahl Funeral Chapel. Interment Holy Cross. (31)
ANDERSON — Kathryn “Kathy”, 93, of Billings. Funeral Service 11 a.m. Saturday Dahl Funeral Chapel. Interment Pleasantview Cemetery, Ballantine. (1)
WEBER — Skyleur T., 32, of Billings. Celebration of Life 2-4 p.m. Sunday, Crystal Lounge. Please wear favorite football jerseys. (2)
DRINKWALTER — Leta, 88, of Billings. Funeral Service 11 a.m. Wed Feb. 5 at Dahl Funeral Chapel. Internment at Sunset Memorial Gardens. (5)
MOGAN — Barbara “Carol,” 76, of Billings. Private family services. (31)
GEERTZ — Coltin, 16. Memorial service 1 p.m. Saturday, Michelotti-Sawyers. (1)
CLARK — Carl, 79, of Billings. Services Pending. (29)
McBRIDE — Lynn, 63, of Billings. Services Pending. (29)
MATTHEWS — G. Hubert ‘Hu’, 89, of Billings. Celebration of Life 3 p.m. Saturday at Highgate Senior Living, 3980 Parkhill Dr. (1)
HINKLE — Linda, 79, of Billings. Memorial Service 11 a.m. Saturday at Faith Chapel (Broadwater Entrance). Full obituary at www.cfgbillings.com (29)
MURPHY — Murphy, 60 of Billings. Cremation. Memorial Service Fri., Jan. 31, 11 a.m., St. Bernard’s Catholic Church. (31)
