Smith West
No services planned
Smith Downtown
CARPENTER— Ronald “Ron” E., 72, Billings. Funeral service 10 a.m. on Thursday, August 13 at the Vineyard Church, 1413 Rosebud Lane. Visitation from 9-10 at the church prior to the service. Interment with military honors follows at Yellowstone National Cemetery at 12:00. (11)
HERGETT — Dora Marie (Mill), 81, Billings. Funeral service 10 a.m. Mon., Aug. 10, at Christ the King Lutheran Church, 759 Newman Ln. Visitation one hour prior to service. Interment Sunset Memorial Gardens. (10)
Smith Laurel
WALLACE — Lloyd, H. "Wally", 82, Laurel. Private graveside service is planned at Laurel Cemetery. (10)
KRAUSE — Jean L., 85, Laurel. Visitation 2-6 pm. on Wednesday, 8/12 at Smith West, 304 34th St. W. Funeral 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, 8/13 at Lavina Methodist. Interment Lavina Cemetery. (11)
Smith-Olcott Chapel
No services planned
Smith Columbus Chapel
No services planned
RHODES — Michael, 93, of Billings. Graveside service 11 a.m. Wednesday, Mountview Cemetery. (11)
KRISTIANSEN — Donna, 88. Funeral 11 a.m. Tue. at Mt. Olive Lutheran Church. (11)
SEERUP — Pam, 63, of Billings. Memorial service 10:30 a.m. Saturday August 15 at Faith Chapel in the smaller chapel on the north side of the building. To read a full obituary, please visit www.cfgbillings.com (10)
No services planned
No services planned
