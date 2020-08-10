You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Paid notices
0 entries
Paid noticesPaid notices

Paid notices

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Smith West

No services planned

Smith Downtown

CARPENTER— Ronald “Ron” E., 72, Billings.  Funeral service 10 a.m. on Thursday, August 13 at the Vineyard Church, 1413 Rosebud Lane. Visitation from 9-10 at the church prior to the service. Interment with military honors follows at Yellowstone National Cemetery at 12:00. (11)

HERGETT — Dora Marie (Mill), 81, Billings. Funeral service 10 a.m. Mon., Aug. 10, at Christ the King Lutheran Church, 759 Newman Ln. Visitation one hour prior to service.  Interment Sunset Memorial Gardens. (10)

Smith Laurel

WALLACE — Lloyd, H. "Wally", 82, Laurel. Private graveside service is planned at Laurel Cemetery. (10)

KRAUSE — Jean L., 85, Laurel. Visitation 2-6 pm. on Wednesday, 8/12 at Smith West, 304 34th St. W.  Funeral 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, 8/13 at Lavina Methodist. Interment Lavina Cemetery. (11)

Smith-Olcott Chapel

No services planned

Smith Columbus Chapel

No services planned

Dahl Funeral

RHODES — Michael, 93, of Billings. Graveside service 11 a.m. Wednesday, Mountview Cemetery. (11) 

Michelotti-Sawyers

KRISTIANSEN — Donna, 88. Funeral 11 a.m. Tue. at Mt. Olive Lutheran Church. (11)

Cremation and Funeral Gallery

SEERUP — Pam, 63, of Billings. Memorial service 10:30 a.m. Saturday August 15 at Faith Chapel in the smaller chapel on the north side of the building. To read a full obituary, please visit www.cfgbillings.com (10)

Heights Family Funeral Home

 No services planned

Bullis-Mortuary

No services planned

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News