CARPENTER— Ronald “Ron” E., 72, Billings. Funeral service 10 a.m. on Thursday, August 13 at the Vineyard Church, 1413 Rosebud Lane. Visitation from 9-10 at the church prior to the service. Interment with military honors follows at Yellowstone National Cemetery at 12:00. (11)