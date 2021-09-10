Smith West
WEGNER — Edward, 93, of Billings, passed September 6, 2021. Funeral Services to be held on Monday, September 13, 2021 at 11 a.m. with viewing one hour prior all at St John Lutheran Church, 417 W. 9th St., Laurel, MT. Burial to follow at Rockvale Cemetery. (12)
BAYNE — Alma, 88, Billings, Memorial service Saturday, Sept. 11 at 11 a.m. at Smith Downtown Chapel. (10)
VINCENT — Janet Marie, 79 of Red Lodge. Service on Wed, Sept. 15, 2021 at 11 p.m. at St Agnes Catholic Church in Red Lodge. Full obituary to follow at smithfuneralchapels.com. (12)
HOFFMAN — Michael F., 97, of Billings. Visitation 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday, September 9, at Dahl Funeral Chapel. Funeral Mass 10 a.m. Friday, September 10, at St. Bernard's Catholic Church, located at 226 Wicks Lane. Rite of Committal to follow at Holy Cross Cemetery. (10)
JORGENSON — Margaret E., 89, of Roundup. Vigil service 7 p.m. Friday, September 10. Funeral Mass 10:30 a.m. Saturday September 11, both services at St. Benedicts Catholic Church, located at 503 Main Street in Roundup. Rite of Committal to follow at the Roundup City Cemetery. Visitation one hour prior to services. (11)
SHRADER — Allen, 74, of Billings. Memorial Service 1 p.m. Sunday Dahl Funeral Chapel (12)
