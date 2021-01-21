Smith West
No services planned.
Smith Downtown
McNULTY — Rose, 41, of Billings. Memorial service 11 a.m. Friday, January 22 at Smith Downtown Chapel. (22)
HOEHNE — Mary G., 98, Ballantine. Funeral Service 1 p.m. Thursday, January 21st at Smith Downtown Chapel. 925 S. 27th St.Interment at Sunset Memorial Gardens. (21)
Smith Laurel
FRICKEL — Ruben “Johnny”, 41, Laurel. Memorial service 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, January 23, 2020 at Smith Laurel Chapel. Cremation. (21)
Smith-Olcott Chapel
No Services Planned
Smith Columbus Chapel
MCFARLAND — Bruce E “Boots”, 83, Columbus. Funeral Service, Fri., Jan 22, 11 a.m. UCC Columbus. Burial, Sat, Jan 23, 2 p.m. Rapelje Cemetery. For full obituary visit www.smithfuneralchapels.com. (21)
LIMBERHAND — Chester “Chet”, 73, of Billings. Graveside service 11 a.m., Friday, January 22 at Holy Cross Cemetery. (22)
CANAPE SR. — Thomas “Tom”, 84, of Billings. Livestream Rosary 11 a.m., Friday, January 22 at stpiusxblgs.org/worship/streaming-mass/ (22)
No Services Planned
No Services Planned
BERTRAND — James, 93, of Billings. Memorial Mass Fri., Jan. 22, 10 a.m. St. Bernard Catholic Church. (22)
McFARREN — Gladys, 75, of Billings. Memorial Service Sat., Jan. 23, 11 a.m., Heights Family Funeral Home. View livestream and obit at www.heightsfamilyfuneralhome.com/obituaries (23)
WILSON — John 62 of Billings. Cremation. Memorial Service, 2 p.m., Sunday, Jan. 24 at Harvest Church, Billings Heights. (24)
HANEWALD — Cindy, 67, of Billings. Services are pending. (21)
STRICKER — Lydia. Funeral services Saturday January 23rd at 11:00 a.m. E&R Church Hardin, interment to follow at Fairview Cemetery. Visitation Friday January 22nd 10-4, Bullis Funeral Chapel. (21)
TAKES ENEMY — Daniel. Graveside services will be held Friday January 22, 2021 at the Fairview Cemetery Hardin, Montana at 11:00 a.m. (21)
