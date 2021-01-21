LIMBERHAND — Chester “Chet”, 73, of Billings. Graveside service 11 a.m., Friday, January 22 at Holy Cross Cemetery. (22)

CANAPE SR. — Thomas “Tom”, 84, of Billings. Livestream Rosary 11 a.m., Friday, January 22 at stpiusxblgs.org/worship/streaming-mass/ (22)

No Services Planned

No Services Planned

BERTRAND — James, 93, of Billings. Memorial Mass Fri., Jan. 22, 10 a.m. St. Bernard Catholic Church. (22)

McFARREN — Gladys, 75, of Billings. Memorial Service Sat., Jan. 23, 11 a.m., Heights Family Funeral Home. View livestream and obit at www.heightsfamilyfuneralhome.com/obituaries (23)

WILSON — John 62 of Billings. Cremation. Memorial Service, 2 p.m., Sunday, Jan. 24 at Harvest Church, Billings Heights. (24)

HANEWALD — Cindy, 67, of Billings. Services are pending. (21)