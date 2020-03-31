Smith West
SCHEELER — Corinne A., 89, of Billings, passed March 24. Services will be announced at a later date. (31)
Smith Downtown
BRUDER — Frank M., 86, of Billings, passed March 26. No services are planned at this time. (31)
Smith Laurel
FOX — Larry W., 77, Laurel. Memorial service planned for later this summer. www.smithfuneralchapels.com. Cremation (2)
Smith-Olcott Chapel
ALBERTA — Norma Laverne, 91, of Red Lodge Cremation has taken place. Memorial service to be held this summer. (31)
Smith Columbus Chapel
No services planned
You have free articles remaining.
MALDONADO — Maria, 68, of Billings. Cremation. No services planned at this time. (1)
STAUFFER — James Lee, 66. Services pending. (2)
GORMAN — Rev. Charles “Father Charlie,” 91. Private burial. Vigil and memorial mass at a later date. (1)
SHOFF — Margaret, age 87, passed away Tuesday, March 24, 2020. A private family Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. The family suggests memorials to the Ronald McDonald House 1144 N 30th Billings, MT 59101. Visit www.cfgbillings.com to offer a condolence to the family or to share a memory of Margaret. (31)
No services planned
No services planned
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delievered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.