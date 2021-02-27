Smith West
LARSEN — Kylie Rae, 18, of Billings, died Feb. 19. Services will be Monday, March 1 at 11 a.m. at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints on Belvedere Dr. Interment at Yellowstone Valley Memorial Park. (28)
FAHN — Larry “Fonz”, 68, Billings. Private Burial at Harlowton cemetery at later date. (1)
Smith Downtown
No Services Planned
Smith Laurel
No Services Planned
Smith-Olcott Chapel
No Services Planned
Smith Columbus Chapel
No Services Planned
DODDS — William James ‘Bill’, age 74 of Billings, formerly of Roundup. Public services at a later date. (28)
LINDSAY — Thomas Christopher Lyman, 17. Memorial service 10 a.m. Saturday, Faith Chapel. Use the Shiloh Entrance. The service will also be streamed via Internet, https://boxcast.tv/view/tommy-lindsay-memorial-ouqdhby40n9rrkd2ocwh. The broadcast is scheduled to begin 30 minutes before the service. Please wear your favorite Hoodie. (27)
DEGN — Deo, 87. Private family service at Michelotti-Sawyers Mortuary with interment at Yellowstone Valley Memorial Park. (1)
BUTLER — Lowell, 80. Visitation 12-2 p.m. Sun at Michelotti-Sawyers. Funeral 11 a.m. Mon. at First Presbyterian Church. (1)
No Services Planned
BULLINGER — Thelma, 83, of Billings. Visitation 9-10 a.m., Funeral 10 a.m., Sat., Feb. 27, Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints, 912 Wicks Ln. To view obit and livestream, go to www.heightsfamilyfuneralhome.com/obituaries (27)
SPRINGFIELD — Eyon, graveside service Mon. 11 a.m. at the Lodge Grass Cemetery. (27)
