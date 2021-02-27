 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Paid notices
0 entries
Paid noticesPaid notices

Paid notices

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Smith West

LARSEN — Kylie Rae, 18, of Billings, died Feb. 19. Services will be Monday, March 1 at 11 a.m. at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints on Belvedere Dr. Interment at Yellowstone Valley Memorial Park. (28)

FAHN — Larry “Fonz”, 68, Billings. Private Burial at Harlowton cemetery at later date. (1)

Smith Downtown

No Services Planned

Smith Laurel

No Services Planned

Smith-Olcott Chapel

No Services Planned

Smith Columbus Chapel

No Services Planned

Dahl Funeral

DODDS — William James ‘Bill’, age 74 of Billings, formerly of Roundup. Public services at a later date. (28)

Michelotti-Sawyers

LINDSAY — Thomas Christopher Lyman, 17. Memorial service 10 a.m. Saturday, Faith Chapel. Use the Shiloh Entrance. The service will also be streamed via Internet, https://boxcast.tv/view/tommy-lindsay-memorial-ouqdhby40n9rrkd2ocwh. The broadcast is scheduled to begin 30 minutes before the service. Please wear your favorite Hoodie. (27)

DEGN — Deo, 87. Private family service at Michelotti-Sawyers Mortuary with interment at Yellowstone Valley Memorial Park. (1)

BUTLER — Lowell, 80. Visitation 12-2 p.m. Sun at Michelotti-Sawyers. Funeral 11 a.m. Mon. at First Presbyterian Church. (1)

Cremation and Funeral Gallery

No Services Planned

Heights Family Funeral Home

BULLINGER — Thelma, 83, of Billings. Visitation 9-10 a.m., Funeral 10 a.m., Sat., Feb. 27, Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints, 912 Wicks Ln. To view obit and livestream, go to www.heightsfamilyfuneralhome.com/obituaries (27)

Bullis-Mortuary

SPRINGFIELD — Eyon, graveside service Mon. 11 a.m. at the Lodge Grass Cemetery. (27)

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News