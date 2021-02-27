Smith West

LARSEN — Kylie Rae, 18, of Billings, died Feb. 19. Services will be Monday, March 1 at 11 a.m. at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints on Belvedere Dr. Interment at Yellowstone Valley Memorial Park. (28)

FAHN — Larry “Fonz”, 68, Billings. Private Burial at Harlowton cemetery at later date. (1)

Smith Downtown

Smith Laurel

Smith-Olcott Chapel

Smith Columbus Chapel

DODDS — William James ‘Bill’, age 74 of Billings, formerly of Roundup. Public services at a later date. (28)