Smith West
Smith Downtown
GOLDSBERRY — Korki Y., 75, Billings. Funeral service 11 a.m., Monday, April 5, 2021 at Smith Downtown Chapel, 925 S. 27th Street. Visitation one hour prior to the service. Interment at Bridger Cemetery. www.smithfuneralchapels.com. (5)
Smith Laurel
Smith-Olcott Chapel
STEFFAN — Monte Joe, 88, Bridger. Memorial Service, Mon., Apr. 5, 2 p.m. at Bridger Methodist Church. For full obituary, visit www.smithfuneralchapels.com (4)
Smith Columbus Chapel
HANLEY — Sister Kathleen, 78, of Billings, Formerly of Lewistown. Live-stream Memorial Mass April 15 at 12 p.m. on St. Patrick’s Co-Cathedral Facebook page. (4)
JOHNSON — Richard Dale, 84. Visitation 6-8 p.m., Monday, Michelotti-Sawyers Mortuary. Funeral Mass 11 a.m. Tuesday, St. Bernard Parish. (6)
