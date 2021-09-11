JORGENSON — Margaret E., 89, of Roundup. Vigil service 7 p.m. Friday, September 10. Funeral Mass 10:30 a.m. Saturday September 11, both services at St. Benedicts Catholic Church, located at 503 Main Street in Roundup. Rite of Committal to follow at the Roundup City Cemetery. Visitation one hour prior to services. (11)