Smith West
WEGNER — Edward, 93, of Billings, passed September 6, 2021. Funeral Services to be held on Monday, September 13, 2021 at 11AM with viewing one hour prior all at St John Lutheran Church, 417 W. 9th St., Laurel, MT. Burial to follow at Rockvale Cemetery. (12)
Smith Downtown
PREVOST — Quinn Olivine, age 2 months 17 days, passed September 5, 2021. Services will be held on Wednesday, September 15, 2021 at 11AM at Smith Downtown Funeral Chapel, 925 S. 27th St. (13)
BRADLEY — Robert Russell “Bob”, 75, Roundup. Memorial service 11:00 a.m. Tues, Sept. 14, at Smith Downtown Chapel, 925 S 27th St, Billings. (13)
Smith Laurel
No Services Planned
Smith-Olcott Chapel
VINCENT — Janet Marie, 79 of Red Lodge. Service on Wed, Sept. 15, 2021 at 11:00 p.m. at St Agnes Catholic Church in Red Lodge. Full obituary to follow at smithfuneralchapels.com. (12)
Smith Columbus Chapel
No Services Planned
JORGENSON — Margaret E., 89, of Roundup. Vigil service 7 p.m. Friday, September 10. Funeral Mass 10:30 a.m. Saturday September 11, both services at St. Benedicts Catholic Church, located at 503 Main Street in Roundup. Rite of Committal to follow at the Roundup City Cemetery. Visitation one hour prior to services. (11)
SHRADER — Allen, 74, of Billings. Memorial Service 1pm Sunday Dahl Funeral Chapel (12)
HEIZER — Rita, 89. Service arrangements pending. (13)
HAINER — Dolores (Dee), Gathering of family and friends. 2 ~4 P.M. Friday September 17,2021 Elks Lodge 934 Lewis Ave. For full obit visit www.cfgbillings.com (13)
No Services Planned
MEDICINE TOP — Terra, funeral services Tues. at 1PM Bullis Funeral Chapel. Burial Crow Agency Cemetery. (11)
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.