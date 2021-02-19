Smith West
No services planned
Smith Downtown
SHAFER — Helen B., 88, of Billings. Private service is planned. (19)
SLEVIRA — Virginia, 88, Billings. Memorial service Feb. 20 at 11:00 a.m. at Smith Downtown Chapel, 925 S. 27th Street. Cremation. (19)
McKEEN — Ada M., 95, Billings. Graveside service 11:00 a.m. Mon., Feb. 22, at Mountview Cemetery. Visitation 10 to 5 Sat. at Smith Downtown Chapel, 925 So. 27th St. (22)
Smith Laurel
REICHERT — Marie Emma, 96, of Billings. Funeral service 10:30 a.m., Sat, Feb 20 at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Laurel. For full obituary visit www.smithfuneralchapels.com. (20)
Smith-Olcott Chapel
No services planned
Smith Columbus Chapel
GEE — Alvah “Al”, 81, of Columbus passed away Feb 6. Services will be held Spring/Summer 2021. For full obituary visit www.smithfuneralchapels.com (20)
MATUSIAK — Kathryn "Kay", 69, of Billings. Obituary to follow at www.dahlfuneralchapel.com. (19)
STEWART — Peter, 65 of Billings. Services will be held at Dahl Funeral Chapel, Friday February 19, at 1 p.m. Burial to follow at Yellowstone Memorial Park. Reception to follow. Full obit at dahlfuneralchapel.com. (19)
KELLER — Herbert “Herb” 87, of Billings. Funeral mass, Tuesday, Feb. 23, 10 a.m. at St. Thomas The Apostle Church, burial to follow at Sunset Memorial Gardens. Following burial, social gathering at the Knights of Columbus full obit and livestream service at www.dahlfuneralchapel.com. (23)
FRENCH — Kenny W., 32, of Billings. Visitation 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday, February 23, at Dahl Funeral Chapel, located at 10 Yellowstone Avenue. Cremation to follow. Services will take place at a later time. (23)
WHITMER — Nancy A., 72. Visitation 3 to 7 p.m. Friday, Michelotti-Sawyers. Private ceremony, 11 a.m. Saturday, livestream at https://www.peacelutheranbillings.com/worship. Graveside ceremony 12:30 p.m. Saturday, Mountview Cemetery. (20)
KALVIG — Delores, 90, of Billings. Graveside 11 a.m. Friday, Sunset Memorial Gardens (19)
DAUGHERTY — John Jr., 81, of Billings. No services are planned. Please visit www.heightsfamilyfuneralhome.com to read a full obituary or leave condolences for the family (20)
BLACK — Patricia (Scott), 83 of Billings. Memorial Service Sun., Feb. 21, 2 p.m., Trinity Lutheran Church. To view obit or leave condolences, go to https://gb774.app.goo. gl/VwVBG (21)
