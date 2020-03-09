Smith West

No services planned

Smith Downtown

HOYER — Charleen Marie, 74, Billings formerly of Gildford, MT. Memorial service 11 a.m. Mon., Mar. 9, at Smith Downtown Chapel, 925 S. 27th St. (9)

Smith Laurel

No services planned

Smith-Olcott Chapel

GAINER — Mary Louise, 94, of Red Lodge. Service at Red Lodge Alliance Chapel on March 11, 2020 at 11 a.m. Interment immediately following at Red Lodge Cemetery. (11)

MANN — Clint T., 55, of Red Lodge. Cremation has taken place. No services planned at this time. (9)

Smith Columbus Chapel

No services planned

FISCHER — Thomas Charles Sr., 78, of Billings. Funeral services Dahl Funeral Chapel Friday at 12 p.m., with interment 2 p.m. Yellowstone National Cemetery. (13)