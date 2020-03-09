Smith West
Smith Downtown
HOYER — Charleen Marie, 74, Billings formerly of Gildford, MT. Memorial service 11 a.m. Mon., Mar. 9, at Smith Downtown Chapel, 925 S. 27th St. (9)
Smith Laurel
Smith-Olcott Chapel
GAINER — Mary Louise, 94, of Red Lodge. Service at Red Lodge Alliance Chapel on March 11, 2020 at 11 a.m. Interment immediately following at Red Lodge Cemetery. (11)
MANN — Clint T., 55, of Red Lodge. Cremation has taken place. No services planned at this time. (9)
Smith Columbus Chapel
FISCHER — Thomas Charles Sr., 78, of Billings. Funeral services Dahl Funeral Chapel Friday at 12 p.m., with interment 2 p.m. Yellowstone National Cemetery. (13)
COOK — Irene, 92. Visitation 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday, Michelotti-Sawyers. Services 11 a.m. Monday, Pilgrim Congregational Church. (9)
PICKETT — LaDeen, 65. Service arrangements pending. (9)
FLOREZ — Phyllis, 88. Service arrangements pending. (9)
