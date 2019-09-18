{{featured_button_text}}

Smith West

FLAHERTY — Thomas James, 79, Billings. Memorial Mass 11 a.m., Wed., Sept. 18 at St. Pius X Church, 18th & Broadwater. Interment in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, at a later date. (18)

HALL — Michael Wayne, 70, of Billings. Service to be held at a later date. (19)

WEEKS — Christena "Chris", 93, of Billings. Memorial service 11 a.m. Thursday, September 19, at Smith West Chapel. (19)

OLSEN — Linda M., 65, Molt. Memorial service 11 a.m. Sat., Sept. 21, at Smith West Chapel, 304 34th St W. (21)

Smith Downtown 

BRENNAN — Ralph N., 85, of Shepherd.  Visitations Thursday and Friday at Smith Downtown Chapel.  Funeral service 1 p.m. Friday, September 20, at Smith Downtown Chapel with cremation to follow. (20)

TELLER — Bonnie, 79, Billings. No services planned. (18)

COOPER — Shirley Jean, 78, of Billings.  Visitations begin at noon Sunday at Smith Downtown Chapel.  Funeral service 4 p.m. on Monday, September 23 at Smith Downtown Chapel. (23)

Smith Laurel 

No services planned

Smith-Olcott Chapel

No services planned

Smith Columbus

No services planned

Dahl Funeral

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

SIMENSON — Curtis, 89, of Laurel. Inurnment, 2 p.m., Friday, Sept. 20, Laurel Cemetery. Celebration of Life 1 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 21, LDS Church, Laurel, MT. (21)

LINDBO – Terri, 71, of Billings. Viewing, Tuesday 10-5 at Dahl Funeral Chapel. Graveside service, Wednesday, 11 a.m., Pleasantview Cemetery in Ballantine. For an obituary please visit www.dahlfuneralchapel.com. (18)

STEVENS — Joyce, 93, of Billings. Vigil service 7 p.m. Thursday, Memorial Mass 11 a.m. Friday, both at St. Pius X Church. Inurnment Calvary Columbarium. (20) 

JOHNSON – Ernest Sr. 75, of Billings. Graveside service 2 p.m. Friday, Yellowstone National Cemetery. (20)

DILLMAN – Marie, 89, of Roundup. Memorial services will be held at a later date. (20)

Michelotti-Sawyers

HAUCK — Herman, 90. Visitation 4-7 p.m. Wed. followed by 7 p.m. Vigil both at Michelotti-Sawyers. Funeral Mass 10 a.m. Thurs at St. Thomas the Apostle Catholic Church. (19)

HUSTON — Jerrine B., 89 of Billings. Memorial service 11 a.m. Saturday, Michelotti-Sawyers. (21)

Cremation and Funeral Gallery

SCHAFF – Leo, 81, of Billings. Memorial Service 11 a.m. Thursday at Cremation & Funeral Gallery, reception to follow at Knights of Columbus.  For a full obituary, please visit www.cfgbillings.com (18)

STRAUCH – Fern, 88, of Billings. Memorial Service 3 p.m. Thursday at Cremation & Funeral Gallery. Reception following at Huppert residence. (18)

Heights Family Funeral Home

No services planned

Bullis-Mortuary

KETTERLING — Adam, 48, of Hardin. Adam Ketterling’s memorial service is Thursday, September 19, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. at the Bullis Funeral Chapel in Hardin, Montana. Family is having a Private Inurnment. (18)

To plant a tree in memory of Paid notices as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Events

Load entries