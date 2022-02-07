 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
DUFFEY — Shirley Jane, 87, formerly of Billings. Visitation 9 a.m. – 10 a.m. Mon. 2/7 at Smith Downtown Chapel, 925 S. 27th St. Graveside service 11 a.m. Mon. 2/7 at Sunset Memorial Gardens. (7)

SMITH — Virginia, 90, of Billings. Cremation. Vigil service 6 p.m. Wednesday, February 9, at Dahl Funeral Chapel, located at 10 Yellowstone Avenue. Memorial Mass 11 a.m. Thursday, February 10, at St. Pius X Parish, 717 18th Street West. Rite of Committal will follow at Mountview Cemetery. (10)

HINES — Audrey Louise, 88. Funeral Mass 11 a.m. Tuesday, St. Pius X Church. (8)

