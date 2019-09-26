Smith West
ZIEGLER — Viola Mae, 95, of Billings. Funeral service 11 a.m. Sat., Sept. 28, at Smith West Chapel, 304 34th St. West. Reception to follow. Visitation day of service. (28)
BARTH — Kathryn Clara, 87, of Billings. Memorial service 11 a.m., Sat. , Oct. 5, at Smith West Chapel, 304 34th St West. (27)
KOSTENKO — Clarence Fred, 70. Funeral service 11:00 a.m. Thurs., Sept. 26, at Smith Downtown Chapel, 925 S. 27th St. Visitation to start 9 a.m. Wed., at Smith Downtown Chapel. Interment with military honors at Holy Cross Cemetery. (26)
STAUBER — Ed, 86, of Billings. Memorial service 10:00 a.m. Mon., Sept. 30, at First Presbyterian Church, 13th St. West & Poly Dr. Interment with military honors to follow at Yellowstone National Cemetery. (30)
TRYAN — Mildred I. Garberg, 87, of Billings. Cremation. Memorial service 2 p.m. Tues., Oct. 1, at Smith Downtown Chapel, located at 925 South 27th Street. Graveside service 2 p.m. Fri., Oct. 4, at the Whitetail Cemetery. (4)
STROBBE — Charles Leroy "Chuck", 79, of Roberts. Celebration of Life 2:00 p.m. Sat., Nov. 16, at Smith-Olcott Funeral Chapel, Red Lodge. (27)
EWING — Bonnie R., 76, of Billings. Memorial Service 1 p.m. Fri. Dahl Funeral Chapel. Interment of ashes Yellowstone Valley Memorial Park. (27)
PIPER — Donald V., 75, of Billings. Private family services to be held at later date. (26)
LIGGET — Margaret L., 74, of Billings. Memorial Services pending at St. Patrick Co-Cathedral. (30)
JACOBSON — Robert “Bob”, 88 of Billings. Funeral, 10 a.m., Sat., Sept. 28, at Michelotti-Sawyers Mortuary. Reception in foyer, followed by burial at sunset. (28)
SEITZ — Henry, 95. Vigil service 7 p.m. Thurs., Michelotti-Sawyers. Funeral Mass 11 a.m. Fri., St. Pius X Church. Rite of Committal, Lavina Cemetery. Reception to follow at Lavina Senior Center. (27)
UECKER — Arnold ‘Arnie’, 77, of Billings. Memorial Service 11 a.m. Thurs., at Bethlehem Lutheran Church. For a full obituary, please visit www.cfgbillings.com (26)
LIVELY — Jerry. September 27, 11 a.m. Yellowstone National Cemetery Laurel (27)
