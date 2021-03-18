Smith West

LANE — Dorothy Ann, 85, Billings. Memorial Service 1 p.m., Saturday, March 20 at First Baptist Church. Corner of Third Ave North and Division St. (20)

Smith Downtown

SIEWERT — Walter, 94, Huntley. Funeral Service at 1 p.m. Friday March 19, First English Lutheran Church, 1243 North 31st St. Billings. Interment at 4 p.m. at Huntley Cemetery. (19)

PHILIP — Virginia Sioux, 80, of Billings, died March 13. Private family services will take place. (18)

REIMER — Christopher Henry, 72, Billings. Service 11 a.m. Friday, March 19, at St. Pius X Church, 717 18th St. West. Interment at Yellowstone National Cemetery, Laurel at 1 pm. (19)

Smith Laurel

No Services Planned

Smith-Olcott Chapel

No Services Planned

Smith Columbus Chapel

No Services Planned