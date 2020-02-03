Paid notices
Smith West

Smith Downtown 

Smith Laurel  

ALT — Eleanor E., 98, Laurel.  Memorial service 11:30 a.m. Monday, Feb. 3, at St. John’s Lutheran Church, 417 W. 9th St. in Laurel. Interment precedes the service, 10 a.m. Rockvale Cemetery. Reception at church. (3)

Smith-Olcott Chapel

Smith Columbus Chapel

Dahl Funeral

DRINKWALTER — Leta, 88, of Billings. Visitation 10-5 Monday, 10-8 Tuesday. Gathering of family and friends 6-8 Tuesday. Funeral Service 11 a.m. Wednesday Dahl Funeral Chapel. Interment Sunset Memorial Gardens. For longer obituary visit www.dahlfuneralchapel.com (5)

HENNING — Tiffany, 30,  of Billings. Funeral Service 1 p.m. Monday Atonement Lutheran Church. Interment Sunset Memorial Gardens. (3)

Michelotti-Sawyers

Cremation and Funeral Gallery

Heights Family Funeral Home

Bullis-Mortuary

TAKES HORSE — Gladys, funeral service Thursday Feb. 6 at 11 a.m. Bullis Funeral Chapel. Burial Crow Agency Cemetery (6)

