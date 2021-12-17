 Skip to main content
Smith West

WITTMAYER — Lovell M., 78, Billings. Graveside service at a later date. (17)

Smith Downtown

BELGARDE — Audrey Ann, 60, Billings. Private service is planned. (17)

Smith Laurel

HELZER — Alvina Mae, 85, Laurel. Funeral Service will be at 9 a.m., Sat, Dec 18 at St. Anthony Catholic Church in Laurel. Interment will be in Laurel Cemetery. Full obituary at  www.smithfuneralchapels.com. (17)

Smith-Olcott Chapel

FELLOWS — (Lawellin) Linda, 74 of Red Lodge died Dec. 12, 2021. Funeral services will be held at Red Lodge Community Church on Saturday Dec. 18 at 1 p.m. Reception immediately following at Red Lodge Elks Lodge. Full obit at www.smithfuneralchapels.com with ZOOM link. (17)

Smith Columbus Chapel

BARNES — Cheeta Mae, 79, Absarokee. Memorial Service will be at 11 a.m., Sat, Dec 18 at Grace Fellowship Church in Absarokee. Full obituary at www.smithfuneralchapels.com. (17)

STREETER — Clair Keith, 89, Columbus. Funeral Service will be 11 a.m., Fri, Dec 17 at Smith Funeral Chapel – S 27th St., Billings. For full obituary visit www.smithfuneralchapels.com. (17)  

Dahl Funeral

OUZTS — Joseph, 81, of Billings. A celebration of life is planned Friday, 12/17, at 1 p.m. at Dahl Funeral Chapel. (17)

MUS — Patricia, 60 of Billings. Memorial Service Saturday 12/18/2021, 1 p.m., at Dahl Funeral Chapel, reception to follow. (18)

ROWE — James, 86, of Billings and Culbertson, MT. Cremation. A memorial service will be held in the summer of 2022 in Culbertson, MT. (20)

Michelotti-Sawyers

HEINZ — Isabel, 93. Funeral mass 10 a.m. Friday, St. Thomas the Apostle. Interment, Mount Olivet Cemetery, Wheat Ridge, Colorado. (17)

REXFORD — Barbara, 64. Memorial service 11 a.m. Sat at Faith Chapel. (18)

BEMBALKAR — Mary Gale, 76. Rite of committal 2 p.m. Friday, Mountview Cemetery. (17)

KEHM — Edwin John, 92. Memorial service 1 p.m. Saturday, Michelotti-Sawyers Mortuary. (18)

BERNHARDT — Lois M., 88. Memorial service pending for spring 2022. (18)

Cremation and Funeral Gallery

Heights Family Funeral Home

Bullis-Mortuary

