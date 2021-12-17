Smith West
WITTMAYER — Lovell M., 78, Billings. Graveside service at a later date. (17)
Smith Downtown
BELGARDE — Audrey Ann, 60, Billings. Private service is planned. (17)
Smith Laurel
HELZER — Alvina Mae, 85, Laurel. Funeral Service will be at 9 a.m., Sat, Dec 18 at St. Anthony Catholic Church in Laurel. Interment will be in Laurel Cemetery. Full obituary at www.smithfuneralchapels.com. (17)
Smith-Olcott Chapel
FELLOWS — (Lawellin) Linda, 74 of Red Lodge died Dec. 12, 2021. Funeral services will be held at Red Lodge Community Church on Saturday Dec. 18 at 1 p.m. Reception immediately following at Red Lodge Elks Lodge. Full obit at www.smithfuneralchapels.com with ZOOM link. (17)
Smith Columbus Chapel
BARNES — Cheeta Mae, 79, Absarokee. Memorial Service will be at 11 a.m., Sat, Dec 18 at Grace Fellowship Church in Absarokee. Full obituary at www.smithfuneralchapels.com. (17)
STREETER — Clair Keith, 89, Columbus. Funeral Service will be 11 a.m., Fri, Dec 17 at Smith Funeral Chapel – S 27th St., Billings. For full obituary visit www.smithfuneralchapels.com. (17)
OUZTS — Joseph, 81, of Billings. A celebration of life is planned Friday, 12/17, at 1 p.m. at Dahl Funeral Chapel. (17)
MUS — Patricia, 60 of Billings. Memorial Service Saturday 12/18/2021, 1 p.m., at Dahl Funeral Chapel, reception to follow. (18)
ROWE — James, 86, of Billings and Culbertson, MT. Cremation. A memorial service will be held in the summer of 2022 in Culbertson, MT. (20)
HEINZ — Isabel, 93. Funeral mass 10 a.m. Friday, St. Thomas the Apostle. Interment, Mount Olivet Cemetery, Wheat Ridge, Colorado. (17)
REXFORD — Barbara, 64. Memorial service 11 a.m. Sat at Faith Chapel. (18)
BEMBALKAR — Mary Gale, 76. Rite of committal 2 p.m. Friday, Mountview Cemetery. (17)
KEHM — Edwin John, 92. Memorial service 1 p.m. Saturday, Michelotti-Sawyers Mortuary. (18)
BERNHARDT — Lois M., 88. Memorial service pending for spring 2022. (18)
No Services Planned
No Services Planned
No Services Planned
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.