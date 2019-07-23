Smith West
GARZA — Kyle, 18, Billings. Visitation on Friday, July 26, from 1-7 p.m. at Smith West Chapel, 304 34th St. West. Funeral service on Saturday, July 27, at 11 a.m. at Smith West Chapel. Interment date & time TBD in Sidney. (25)
Smith Downtown
GLASGOW — Mae L., 87, of Billings. Memorial service 1 p.m. Wednesday, July 24, at Atonement Lutheran Church, 1290 Sierra Granda Blvd. Interment of urn at 4 p.m. at Terrace Gardens Cemetery. (24)
STYGER — Sarah M., 95, Billings. Visitation 1-4:00 p.m. at Smith Downtown, 925 S. 27th Street, on Thursday, July 25. Funeral service followed by reception at 10:30 a.m. at Parkhill Assembly of God, 1707 Parkhill, on Friday, July 26. Interment with military honors follows at 2 p.m. at Pleasantview Cemetery in Ballantine. (25)
THORMAHLEN — William "Bill", 84, Bridger. Memorial service 1 p.m. Thurs., July 25, at Smith Downtown Chapel, 925 S. 27th St. Billings. A reception to follow. (25)
RHOUAULT — Pierre, 50, Billings. Arrangements pending. (24)
BENNETT — Timothy, 65, Billings. Arrangements pending. (24)
Smith Laurel
WALLER — Clarice Ione, 93, Laurel. Visitation 2 to 9 p.m. Tues. at Smith Funeral Chapel Laurel. Funeral service 2 p.m. Wed., July 24, at Our Savior Lutheran Church, 707 West 3rd St Laurel. Interment Laurel Cemetery. (24)
Smith-Olcott Chapel
No services planned
Smith Columbus
No services planned
STEFFAN — Jane, 88, of Billings. Memorial service and interment in Rockvale Cemetery at a later date. (24)
BRILZ — Allan, 70 of Billings. Cremation. Service, 11 a.m., Thurs., July 25, at Michelotti-Sawyers. Open House, 12-3 p.m., Hilands Golf Club. (25)
PELATT — Adam, 41 of Billings. Services pending.
No services planned
GARDNER — Steven, 58, of Billings. Memorial Service 2 p.m. Thursday, June 25 at First Presbyterian Church, 2420 13th St. West. (23)
NAYEMATSU — Kay, graveside service July 26, 2019, at 11 a.m. Hardin Fairview Cemetery. (26)
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.