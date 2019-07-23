{{featured_button_text}}
GARZA — Kyle, 18, Billings.  Visitation on Friday, July 26, from 1-7 p.m. at Smith West Chapel, 304 34th St. West.  Funeral service on Saturday, July 27, at 11 a.m. at Smith West Chapel.  Interment date & time TBD in Sidney. (25)

GLASGOW —  Mae L., 87, of Billings.  Memorial service 1 p.m. Wednesday, July 24, at Atonement Lutheran Church, 1290 Sierra Granda Blvd.  Interment of urn at 4 p.m. at Terrace Gardens Cemetery. (24)

STYGER — Sarah M., 95, Billings.  Visitation 1-4:00 p.m. at Smith Downtown, 925 S. 27th Street, on Thursday, July 25.  Funeral service followed by reception at 10:30 a.m. at Parkhill Assembly of God, 1707 Parkhill, on Friday, July 26.  Interment with military honors follows at 2 p.m. at Pleasantview Cemetery in Ballantine. (25)

THORMAHLEN — William "Bill", 84, Bridger. Memorial service 1 p.m. Thurs., July 25, at Smith Downtown Chapel, 925 S. 27th St. Billings. A reception to follow. (25)

RHOUAULT — Pierre, 50, Billings.  Arrangements pending. (24)

BENNETT — Timothy, 65, Billings.  Arrangements pending. (24)

WALLER — Clarice Ione, 93, Laurel. Visitation 2 to 9 p.m. Tues. at Smith Funeral Chapel Laurel. Funeral service 2 p.m. Wed., July 24, at Our Savior Lutheran Church, 707 West 3rd St Laurel. Interment Laurel Cemetery. (24)

No services planned

No services planned

STEFFAN  —  Jane, 88, of Billings. Memorial service and interment in Rockvale Cemetery at a later date. (24)

BRILZ — Allan, 70 of Billings. Cremation. Service, 11 a.m., Thurs., July 25, at Michelotti-Sawyers. Open House, 12-3 p.m., Hilands Golf Club. (25)

PELATT — Adam, 41 of Billings. Services pending.

No services planned

GARDNER —  Steven, 58, of Billings. Memorial Service 2 p.m. Thursday, June 25 at First Presbyterian Church, 2420 13th St. West. (23)

NAYEMATSU — Kay, graveside service July 26, 2019, at 11 a.m. Hardin Fairview Cemetery. (26)

