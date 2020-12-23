Smith West
KISER — Ellis Eugene (Gene), 84, Billings. Services to be held at a later date. (24)
Smith Downtown
No services planned
Smith Laurel
No services planned
Smith-Olcott Chapel
LYNN — Judy B., 80 of Bridger. Family memorial planned for the summer. Condolences may be left www.smithfuneralchapels.com. (23)
GILBERTSON — Arliss M., 92 of Red Lodge. Formerly of Minnesota. Family memorial at a later date in Minnesota. (23)
Smith Columbus Chapel
FORSTER — Marlene, 83, of Billings. Full obit at https://www.dahlfuneralchapel.com/. (24)
SPENCER — Freddie, 63, of Billings. Many will celebrate his life in many ways. Full obit at dahlfuneralchapel.com. (24)
CANAN — Mary Ann, 94. A memorial service will be held later. (23)
MALEY — Kelly, 59, passed away Thurs. Dec. 17, 2020 at his home in Billings. He leaves behind one brother and one sister, Marvin (Pam) and Michelle. A memorial service will be held in the Summer of 2021. (23)
PARRENT — Hermoine ‘Monie’, 89, of Red Lodge passed away Dec. 6, 2020 at her home. No services are planned at this time. To read a full obituary or leave condolences for the family, please visit www.cfgbillings.com (23)
STOVALL — Jay Jr. ‘Manny’, 59, of Billings. Memorial Service 10:30 a.m., Wed., Dec. 23, at Faith Chapel. Service will be livestreamed. Go to www. heightsfamilyfuneralhome.com/obituaries. (23)
STEFFAN — Monte, 77 of Billings. Arrangements pending. (23)
No services planned
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.