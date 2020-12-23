 Skip to main content
Smith West

KISER — Ellis Eugene (Gene), 84, Billings.  Services to be held at a later date. (24)

Smith Downtown

Smith Laurel

Smith-Olcott Chapel

LYNN — Judy B., 80 of Bridger. Family memorial planned for the summer. Condolences may be left www.smithfuneralchapels.com. (23)

GILBERTSON — Arliss M., 92 of Red Lodge. Formerly of Minnesota. Family memorial at a later date in Minnesota. (23)

Smith Columbus Chapel

Dahl Funeral

FORSTER — Marlene, 83, of Billings. Full obit at https://www.dahlfuneralchapel.com/. (24)

SPENCER — Freddie, 63, of Billings. Many will celebrate his life in many ways. Full obit at dahlfuneralchapel.com. (24) 

Michelotti-Sawyers

 CANAN — Mary Ann, 94. A memorial service will be held later. (23)

Cremation and Funeral Gallery

MALEY — Kelly, 59, passed away Thurs. Dec. 17, 2020 at his home in Billings. He leaves behind one brother and one sister, Marvin (Pam) and Michelle. A memorial service will be held in the Summer of 2021. (23)

PARRENT — Hermoine ‘Monie’, 89, of Red Lodge passed away Dec. 6, 2020 at her home. No services are planned at this time. To read a full obituary or leave condolences for the family, please visit www.cfgbillings.com (23)

Heights Family Funeral Home

STOVALL — Jay Jr. ‘Manny’, 59, of Billings. Memorial Service 10:30 a.m., Wed., Dec. 23, at Faith Chapel. Service will be livestreamed. Go to www. heightsfamilyfuneralhome.com/obituaries. (23)

STEFFAN — Monte, 77 of Billings. Arrangements pending. (23)

Bullis-Mortuary

