Smith West

Smith Downtown

Smith Laurel

FOOS — Randolph “Randy” J., 76, Edgar. Funeral service 11 a.m. 3/2, at Smith Funeral Chapel in Laurel, 315 East 3rd Street. (2)

Smith-Olcott Chapel

TOWNSEND — Gerald Lee 67 of Bridger. Private memorial service in Casper WY. (2)

Smith Columbus Chapel

REID — Betty. Vigil Thurs 3/3 6 p.m. Dahl Funeral Chapel. Funeral Mass Fri 3/4 11 a.m. St. Pius X Catholic Church. (4)

UZELAC — Vera, 92. Vigil Service 11 a.m., 3/10, at Michelotti-Sawyers Mortuary. (10)

RICHMOND — Thomas, 73, of Billings. Cremation. Funeral Mass 10 a.m. 3/4 at St. Thomas the Apostle. Inurnment 10 a.m. 6/10 at Mt. Olivet Cemetery in Great Falls. A reception will be announced at a later date. Please visit www.cfgbillings.com to read a full obituary and watch a livestream of the service. (2)

ORDONEZ — Daisy, 61, of Billings. Cremation. A memorial service will be held 11 a.m. 3/5 at Cremation & Funeral Gallery. Please visit www.cfgbillings.com to leave condolences for the family. (2)

LaFURGE — Glen “Lois”, 84, of Billings. Viewing 11 a.m. to 12:45 p.m., Funeral 1 p.m., 3/3 at Heights Family Funeral Home. Interment at Rockvale Cemetery. For livestream, full obit or leave condolences, go to heightsfamilyfuneralhome.com. (2)

