Smith West
ALBRECHT — Corwin "Cor" 85, Billings. Memorial service 1 p.m. Sat., Mar. 14, at Faith Chapel Broadwater entrance. (14)
KRAMER — William, 77, of Laurel, passed March 9. Service 11 a.m., Mon., March 16, at St. John's Lutheran Church, Laurel, MT. (15)
Smith Downtown
No services planned
Smith Laurel
No services planned
Smith-Olcott Chapel
No services planned
Smith Columbus Chapel
No services planned
ROWE — Joy S., 83, of Billings. Cremation. No services planned at this time. (16)
No services planned
CHALUPA — Jeremiah, 41, of Billings. Memorial Service 2 p.m. Saturday at First Congregational Church. Please visit www.cfgbillings.com for a full obituary (14)
BALLENSKY — Gary, 75, of Fort Smith. Viewing 1-4 p.m., Tues., March 17, Cremation & Funeral Gallery, 29 8th St. W, Billings. Viewing Wed., March 18, 10-11 a.m., at St. Joseph Catholic Church, Hardin, followed by horse-drawn procession to Fairview Cemetery with Catholic Rite of Committal and military honors. Celebration of Life with reception Thurs., March 19, 2 p.m., at Heights Family Funeral Home, 733 W Wicks Ln, Billings. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Big Horn County Historical Museum. (19)
WIESE — Leon, 92, of Billings. Viewing at Heights Family Funeral Home, Fri., March 13, 5-7 p.m. Funeral service 11 a.m., Sat., March 14, 2020, at Our Savior Lutheran Church, 1603 St. Andrews Dr. Interment at Sunset Memorial Garden. To view full obituary, visit www.heightsfamilyfuneralhome.com at Our Families. (14)
ALLARD — Jacqueline, 69, of Billings. Memorial Service, 10 a.m., Sunday, Mar. 15, at Heights Family Funeral Home. Refreshments to follow. (15)
GRENI — Randy, 70, of Billings. Viewing at 10 a.m. and Funeral service 11 a.m. Mon., March 16, King of Glory Lutheran Church, 4125 Grand Ave, Billings. Interment at Mountview Cemetery. For full obit, view www.heightsfamilyfunerahome.com. (16)
No services planned
