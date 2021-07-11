Smith West
DEGRAFTENREID — Don Roy, 88, Billings. Memorial Service, 2:30 p.m. Wednesday, July 14, at Al Bedoo Shrine Lodge Room, 1125 Broadwater Ave. (14)
NELSON — Dolores A, 98, died July 7, Memorial service Thursday, July 22 at 11 a.m. at Smith West Chapel, 304 34th St W Billings. (11)
Smith Downtown
TOTTEN — Florina “Fern”, 92, Billings. Memorial service Friday, July 30, at First Baptist Church, corner of Third Ave North and Division Street. (11)
SCHWARZ — Robert J., 79, passed December 1, 2020. Funeral Services will be held on Friday July 16, 2021 at 10 a.m. at St Thomas the Apostle Catholic Church, 2055 Woody Dr. Burial at Holy Cross Cemetery. (11)
Smith Laurel
MCDONALD — Teri L., 47, of Laurel, passed July 1, 2021. A memorial will be held on Wednesday, July 14, 2021 at 2 p.m. at Smith Funeral Chapels Laurel 315 E 3rd St. Laurel, MT. (11)
SULLIVAN — Robert Bradley, 73, Laurel. Graveside service 10 a.m., Mon. July 12, Yellowstone National Cemetery. (11)
Smith-Olcott Chapel
No Services Planned
Smith Columbus Chapel
No Services Planned
VALLIE — Charlie, III. Funeral Services Pending Lame Deer (11)
WEBBER — Lloyd. Funeral Service Thurs 1 p.m. Joliet Gym (15)
HIGGINBOTHAM — Beverly, 77, of Billings. To view obituary, visit www.dahlfuneralchapel.com (12)
HARRIS — Richard. Memorial Service Tues 10 a.m. Dahl Funeral Chapel (13)
McKINNEY — Mary, 83. Service arrangements pending. (12)
ROBERTS — Bob, 78. Service arrangements pending. (12)
REATHER — Ron, 82, of Billings. Cremation has taken place, and a memorial service will be held at 1:30 p.m. Sat., July 17 at Faith Chapel in the small chapel. Reception to follow at the Shrine Auditorium. Please visit www.cfgbillings.com to read a full obituary (11)
THORSON— Julie, 74, Huntley. Memorial Service Mon., July 12, 10 a.m., Heights Family Funeral Home. (12)
No Services Planned
