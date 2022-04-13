Smith West

Smith Downtown

RAUSCH — Paul, 75, Billings. Funeral Mass, 10 a.m., Tues. April 19 at St. Pius X Catholic Church, 717 18th St. W. (19)

Smith Laurel

Smith-Olcott Chapel

AHRENS — Dale P., 69, of Laurel. Memorial service on April 22, at Grace Bible Church in Laurel at 11 a.m. (14)

EWING — Richard Dee, 72, of Las Vegas, formerly of Red Lodge. Memorial service on April 23, 2022 at Belfry School at 10 a.m. with interment at Belfry cemetery. (14)

Smith Columbus Chapel

THELEN — Timothy James, 67. Rosary, 6:30 p.m. and Vigil service 7 p.m., Tuesday, April, 19, St. Thomas the Apostle Catholic Church. Funeral Mass 10 a.m., Wednesday, April 20, St. Thomas the Apostle Catholic Church. (20)

HOPKINS — Parker, 39. Cremation has taken place. (13)

HINES — Lew Baxter, 90. Funeral service 1 p.m. Thursday, April 21. American Lutheran Church. (21)

LEWIS —James “Jim”, 78, of Billings. For full obit or to leave condolences, visit www.heightsfamilyfuneralhome.com (13)

