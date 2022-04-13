 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Smith West

No Services Planned

Smith Downtown

RAUSCH — Paul, 75, Billings. Funeral Mass, 10 a.m., Tues. April 19 at St. Pius X Catholic Church, 717 18th St. W. (19)

Smith Laurel

No Services Planned

Smith-Olcott Chapel

AHRENS — Dale P., 69, of Laurel. Memorial service on April 22, at Grace Bible Church in Laurel at 11 a.m. (14)

EWING — Richard Dee, 72, of Las Vegas, formerly of Red Lodge. Memorial service on April 23, 2022 at Belfry School at 10 a.m. with interment at Belfry cemetery. (14)

Smith Columbus Chapel

No Services Planned

Dahl Funeral

No Services Planned

Michelotti-Sawyers

THELEN —  Timothy James, 67. Rosary, 6:30 p.m. and Vigil service 7 p.m., Tuesday, April, 19, St. Thomas the Apostle Catholic Church. Funeral Mass 10 a.m., Wednesday, April 20, St. Thomas the Apostle Catholic Church. (20)

HOPKINS — Parker, 39. Cremation has taken place. (13)

HINES — Lew Baxter, 90. Funeral service 1 p.m. Thursday, April 21. American Lutheran Church. (21)

Cremation and Funeral Gallery

No Services Planned

Heights Family Funeral Home

LEWIS —James “Jim”, 78, of Billings. For full obit or to leave condolences, visit www.heightsfamilyfuneralhome.com (13)

Bullis-Mortuary

No Services Planned 

