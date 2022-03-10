Smith West

Smith Downtown

SALFER — Doreen LaBeth, 83, of Billings, passed March 8. Funeral to be held on Saturday March 12 at 1 p.m. with viewing 1 hour prior all at Smith Downtown Funeral Chapel, 925 S. 27th St. (12)

Smith Laurel

THOM — Iva L. 91 of Laurel. Service on March 16 at 1 p.m. at United Methodist Church in Laurel with interment at Laurel cemetery. Full obit to follow at www.smithfuneralchapels.com. (11)

Smith-Olcott Chapel

JOHNSON — Donald C. 94 of Roberts. Memorial service on Fri. March 11 at 1 p.m. Smith Olcott Funeral Chapel with interment at Roberts Cemetery. Full obituary at www.smithfuneralchapels.com. (11)

DUKART — Marvin James 77 of Roberts. Memorial service on Saturday March 12 at St Agnes Catholic Church at 10:30 a.m. with interment at Red Lodge Cemetery. Full obit at www.smithfuneralchapels.com. (11)

Smith Columbus Chapel

UZELAC — Vera, 92. Vigil Service 11 a.m., Thursday March 10, at Michelotti-Sawyers Mortuary. (10)

KRIVEC — James, 60. Visitation Thurs. 4-7 p.m. followed by Vigil Service, both at Michelotti-Sawyers. Funeral Mass Fri. 10 a.m. at St. Thomas the Apostle Catholic Church. (11)

FINK — Jonelle, 56. Memorial service 2 p.m. Saturday at Michelotti-Sawyers. (12)

SMITH — Robert Allen,90, of Nye. Funeral services are pending. (10)

KELLER — Mark, 69. Memorial service 10 a.m. Mon. at American Lutheran Church. (14)

KIRSCHENMANN — Eugene, Celebration of Life Sat. at 10:30 a.m. at the Gateway Christian Center in Hardin. (10)