Smith West
ARNOLD — Dirk T., 58, Billings. Memorial service at 2:00 p.m. on Friday, April 9, 2021 at Faith Evangelical Church. (8)
PARKER — Doris Elizabeth, 97, Billings. Funeral Mass 11:00 a.m. Friday April 9th at St. Pius X Catholic Church. Broadwater Ave & 18th St. West. Rite of Committal to follow at Rockvale Cemetery. (9)
Smith Downtown
TAYLOR — Deborah Ann “Debbie”, 47, Billings. Memorial Service 11:00 a.m. Saturday, April 10th at Smith Downtown Chapel. 925 S. 27th Street. (10)
Smith Laurel
No Services Planned
Smith-Olcott Chapel
DOYLE — Michael Hennesy. Michael’s life will be celebrated on April 10th at 2 p.m. at the Church of the Rockies (Round Barn), located at 7193 US-212 Red Lodge, MT. Reception to follow at Red Lodge Ales located at 1445 Broadway Ave, Red Lodge, MT. (9)
SPENCER — Paulette Ann 73 of Bridger. Services pending. (8)
Smith Columbus Chapel
No Services Planned
DIEDRICH — Holly, 61, of Billings. Memorial service, Thursday 4/8/2021 at 1:00 p.m. at Dahl Funeral Chapel, 10 Yellowstone Ave. (8)
HOCHHALTER — Ida, 98 of Billings. Funeral services are pending. (8)
RONNING — Curtis, 58 and Christy DeBuff Ronning, 49 of Ryegate. Memorial Service, 12:00 p.m., Saturday, Apr. 10 at Cremation and Funeral Gallery. (10)
No Services Planned
No Services Planned
