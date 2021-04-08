 Skip to main content
Smith West

ARNOLD — Dirk T., 58, Billings.  Memorial service at 2:00 p.m. on Friday, April 9, 2021 at Faith Evangelical Church. (8)

PARKER — Doris Elizabeth, 97, Billings. Funeral Mass 11:00 a.m. Friday April 9th at St. Pius X Catholic Church. Broadwater Ave & 18th St. West. Rite of Committal to follow at Rockvale Cemetery. (9)

Smith Downtown

TAYLOR — Deborah Ann “Debbie”, 47, Billings. Memorial Service 11:00 a.m. Saturday, April 10th at Smith Downtown Chapel. 925 S. 27th Street. (10)

Smith Laurel

No Services Planned

Smith-Olcott Chapel

DOYLE — Michael Hennesy.  Michael’s life will be celebrated on April 10th at 2 p.m. at the Church of the Rockies (Round Barn), located at 7193 US-212 Red Lodge, MT. Reception to follow at Red Lodge Ales located at 1445 Broadway Ave, Red Lodge, MT. (9)

SPENCER — Paulette Ann 73 of Bridger. Services pending. (8)

Smith Columbus Chapel

No Services Planned

Dahl Funeral

DIEDRICH — Holly, 61, of Billings. Memorial service, Thursday 4/8/2021 at 1:00 p.m. at Dahl Funeral Chapel, 10 Yellowstone Ave. (8)

Michelotti-Sawyers

HOCHHALTER — Ida, 98 of Billings. Funeral services are pending. (8)

Cremation and Funeral Gallery

RONNING — Curtis, 58 and Christy DeBuff Ronning, 49 of Ryegate. Memorial Service, 12:00 p.m., Saturday, Apr. 10 at Cremation and Funeral Gallery. (10)

Heights Family Funeral Home

No Services Planned

Bullis-Mortuary

No Services Planned

