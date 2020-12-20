 Skip to main content
Smith West

 No services planned

Smith Downtown

MCGARRY — Juanita ‘Tyke’ F. Swank, 91, Billings. Graveside service 1 p.m. Monday December 21, at Mountview Cemetery. Family will greet friends 3-6 p.m. Sunday at Smith Downtown Chapel, 925 S. 27th St. Please view full obituary on our website. smithfuneralchapels.com. (21)

WINKLER — Thomas Alan ‘Tom’, 60, Billings.  Funeral Service pending. (22)

WALTER — Rick L., 62, Custer.  April 28, 1958 to December 4, 2020.  Rick’s obituary is available at www.smithfuneralchapels.com.  

Smith Laurel

No services planned

Smith-Olcott Chapel

No services planned

Smith Columbus Chapel

Dahl Funeral

BRABEC — Gregory, 70, of Billings. Full obit at dahlfuneralchapel.com. (22)

Michelotti-Sawyers

HOPPER — Margaret, 97. Visitation 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday, Michelotti-Sawyers. Memorial services at a later date. (20)

CANAN — Mary Ann, 94. Services pending. (20)

Cremation and Funeral Gallery

PAYETTE — Christopher, 49, of Billings, passed away December 12, 2020. Cremation has taken place, and a celebration of life will be held at a later date. Please visit www.cfgbillings.com to read a full obituary and leave condolences for the family. (20)

BERTRAM — Carol J., 78, of Billings. Cremation.  Services to be held at a later date (20).

Heights Family Funeral Home

 No services planned

Bullis-Mortuary

No services planned

