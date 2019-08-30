Smith West
Smith Downtown
KAMMERZELL — Donald D., 84, of Laurel. Memorial service 11 a.m., Saturday, Aug. 31, at Pilgrim Congregational Church, 409 S. 36th St., Billings. (31)
Smith Laurel
WAHL — Clarence W., 82, Fishtail. Graveside service and interment of cremated remains with military honors, Saturday, Aug. 31, at 10:00 a.m. at the Rosebud Cemetery in Absarokee. (31)
METZGER - Judith Arlene "Judy", 78, Melstone. Celebration of Life 2:00 p.m. Sat., Sept. 7, at Melstone Community Center. Visitation one hour prior to service. (9.7)
Smith-Olcott Chapel
Smith Columbus
SANDERLIN — Raymond, 77, of Worden. Celebration of life will be 2 p.m., Sunday, Sept. 8, Ballantine Church, 2268 4th St. (1)
SAWICKI — Gerald “Jerry”, 86, of Billings. Memorial services pending. (3)
LANDON SR. — Robert L. 72 of Billings. Graveside service, 11 a.m. Sun. at Joliet Cemetery followed by Potluck Reception, 1 p.m., at Veterans Park. (9.1)
MONACO — Isabell, 94 of Joliet. Memorial Mass, 11:30 a.m., Friday, Aug. 30, at St John’s Catholic Church in Joliet. Burial and lunch to follow. (30)
GRAF — Viktor, 79, of Billings. Memorial Service 11 a.m. Saturday at Faith E Church. For a full obituary, please visit www.cfgbillings.com (30)
BAD BEAR — William C. "Bugsy", 62, of Crow Agency. William Bad Bear’s Rosary is Friday August 30, 2019 at 5:00 p.m. at the Bullis Funeral Chapel in Hardin, Montana. Funeral Service for William is Saturday at 10:00 a.m. at the St. Dennis Catholic Church in Crow Agency, Montana. Burial will follow at the Crow Agency Cemetery in Crow Agency, Montana. (31)
