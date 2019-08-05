{{featured_button_text}}
Smith West

HENRY — Richard, 78, formerly of Billings.  Memorial service 2 p.m. Tuesday, August 6, at Smith West Chapel, 304 34th St. West. (6)

Smith Downtown

METZKER — Robert "Bob", 75, of Billings. Cremation. Memorial service 1 p.m. Monday, August 5, at Smith Downtown Chapel, located at 925 South 27th Street. (5)

Smith Laurel 

Smith-Olcott Chapel

Smith Columbus

Dahl Funeral

OBERG — Carla, 60, of Billings. Memorial Service, Faith Evangelical Church, Friday, August 9, 11 a.m. (9)

Michelotti-Sawyers

JONES — Donald R., 92. “Remembrance” gathering, 6:30 p.m. Monday, Funeral mass 10 a.m. Tuesday, both at St. Thomas. (6)

GEORGE — Cathy, 76. Services 11 a.m. Thursday, Michelotti-Sawyers. (7)

Cremation and Funeral Gallery

Heights Family Funeral Home

Bullis-Mortuary

DAHLE — June Celebration of Life, Tuesday Aug. 6, 10 a.m.at the Lame Deer Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church. Burial Dahle Family Cemetery at the Dahle Ranch. Wake Monday at the Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church at 7:30 p.m. (6)

