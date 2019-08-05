Smith West
HENRY — Richard, 78, formerly of Billings. Memorial service 2 p.m. Tuesday, August 6, at Smith West Chapel, 304 34th St. West. (6)
Smith Downtown
METZKER — Robert "Bob", 75, of Billings. Cremation. Memorial service 1 p.m. Monday, August 5, at Smith Downtown Chapel, located at 925 South 27th Street. (5)
Smith Laurel
No services planned
Smith-Olcott Chapel
No services planned
Smith Columbus
No services planned
OBERG — Carla, 60, of Billings. Memorial Service, Faith Evangelical Church, Friday, August 9, 11 a.m. (9)
JONES — Donald R., 92. “Remembrance” gathering, 6:30 p.m. Monday, Funeral mass 10 a.m. Tuesday, both at St. Thomas. (6)
GEORGE — Cathy, 76. Services 11 a.m. Thursday, Michelotti-Sawyers. (7)
No services planned
No services planned
DAHLE — June Celebration of Life, Tuesday Aug. 6, 10 a.m.at the Lame Deer Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church. Burial Dahle Family Cemetery at the Dahle Ranch. Wake Monday at the Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church at 7:30 p.m. (6)
