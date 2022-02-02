 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Smith West

LOHNBAKKEN — Gary E., 83, Billings. Memorial service 2 p.m. Fri., Feb. 4, at First Presbyterian Church, 13th St. West and Poly Dr. (03)

Smith Downtown

No Services Planned

Smith Laurel

No Services Planned

Smith-Olcott Chapel

No Services Planned

Smith Columbus Chapel

No Services Planned

Dahl Funeral

SLETTA — David Lee, 78, of Billings. Vigil Tuesday, 02/01, 6 p.m. at Dahl Funeral Chapel. Funeral mass at St. Patrick’s Wednesday, 02/02, 12 p.m. (2)

Michelotti-Sawyers

BJELLAND — Andrew James, “Andy”, 60. Visitation 4-7 p.m. Thursday, Michelotti-Sawyers Mortuary.  Memorial service 11 a.m. Friday, Lutheran Church of the Good Shepherd. Memorials, Landon’s Legacy, P.O. Box 80542, Billings, MT 59108. (04)

COX — Virginia, 90. Funeral service 2 p.m. Friday, Michelotti-Sawyers Mortuary. (4)

Cremation and Funeral Gallery

KOCH — Barbara, 76, of Billings. Cremation.  Memorial service 10:30 a.m. Sat Feb 5 at First Presbyterian Church, 2420 13th Street West. Visit www.cfgbillings.com   for full obituary. (2)

GUZMAN — David, 72, of Billings. Cremation. Memorial service 1 p.m. Sat. Feb. 12, at Cremation & Funeral Gallery, reception to follow.  Visit www.cfgbillings.comfor full obituary. (2)

Heights Family Funeral Home

No Services Planned

Bullis-Mortuary

FALLS DOWN — Dora, funeral mass Thurs at 11 a.m. at St. Dennis Catholic Church. Burial Crow Agency Cemetery. (2)

RED WOLF — Kaylene, funeral mass, Fri at 10 a.m. at St. Dennis Catholic Church. Burial Fairview Cemetery. (2)

MARTIN — Donald, funeral services Sat. At 10 a.m. at Bullis Funeral Chapel. Burial Fairview Cemetery. (2)

