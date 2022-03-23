Smith West

VANLUVANEE — Susan Renee, 59, Billings. Memorial service 2 p.m. Fri., Mar. 25, at Smith West Chapel, 304 34th St. West. (25)

Smith Downtown

No Services Planned

Smith Laurel

No Services Planned

Smith-Olcott Chapel

No Services Planned

Smith Columbus Chapel

No Services Planned

THATCHER — Frank P., 98, of Billings. Cremation is planned along with a private family Graveside Service. (25)

FINN — Lynn, 91, of Lake Havasu, AZ, formerly of Billings. Burial of ashes in Forest Grove at later date. (25)

STANDS — Lawrence, 86 of Crow Agency, Dahl Funeral Chapel will have visitation Wednesday 10-8 p.m., Thursday 10-5 p.m., Vigil 5-8 p.m. Funeral service Friday 11 a.m. Burial will follow in Pryor, MT. (25)

No Services Planned

No Services Planned

No Services Planned

BIG MEDICINE —JoLynn, funeral mass Wed. at 10 a.m. St. Dennis Catholic Church. Burial Crow Agency Cemetery. (23)

BAD BEAR — Janice, funeral service Thurs. at 11 a.m. at Bullis Funeral Chapel. Burial Crow Agency Cemetery. (23)