Smith West

No Services planned

Smith Downtown

MARTINEZ — Anthony Kim, 76, Las Vegas formerly of Billings. Funeral service 11 a.m. Thurs., Jan. 13, at Smith Downtown Chapel, 925 S. 27th St. (13)

Smith Laurel

No Services Planned

Smith-Olcott Chapel

No Services Planned

Smith Columbus Chapel

No Services Planned

Dahl Funeral

FOSS — Gary Dale, 72, of Worden. Cremation. Memorial service 11 a.m. Wednesday, January 12, at Dahl Funeral Chapel, located at 10 Yellowstone Avenue. (12)

Michelotti-Sawyers

WALTERS — Linda, 73. Private family graveside service 2 p.m. Monday, Sunset Memorial Gardenss. (10)

LUSTIG — Loretta, 96. Graveside service 11 a.m. Mon at Mountview Cemetery. Reception to follow. (10)

Cremation and Funeral Gallery

No Services planned

Heights Family Funeral Home

No Services Planned

Bullis-Mortuary

No Services planned 

