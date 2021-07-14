 Skip to main content
Smith West

DEGRAFTENREID — Don Roy, 88, Billings. Memorial Service, 2:30 p.m. Wednesday, July 14, at Al Bedoo Shrine Lodge Room, 1125 Broadwater Ave. (14)

WATTS — Ernest C. “Ernie”, 77, Billings.  Memorial service at 10:00 a.m., Saturday, July 17, 2021, at Smith West Chapel.  Cremation. (17)

MCMULLIN — Kaye Riedesel, 59, Billings. Memorial Service, 2:30 p.m. Saturday, July 17th at Smith West Chapel, 304 34th St. West. (17)

Smith Downtown

WILLIAMS — Peggy A., 59, Billings.  Memorial service at 3:00 p.m., Thursday, July 15, 2021, at Smith Downtown Chapel.  Cremation. (15)

SCHWARZ — Robert J., 79, passed December 1, 2020. Funeral Services will be held on Friday July 16, 2021 at 10 a.m. at St Thomas the Apostle Catholic Church, 2055 Woody Dr. Burial at Holy Cross Cemetery. (14)

Smith Laurel

REHLING — Darlene Kay, 65, Laurel. Memorial Service 11 a.m., Fri., Jul 16 at Smith Funeral Chapel, Laurel. Burial to follow in Laurel City Cemetery. For full obituary visit  www.smithfuneralchapels.com. (15)

Smith-Olcott Chapel

Smith Columbus Chapel

Dahl Funeral

WEBBER — Lloyd. Funeral Service Thurs 1 p.m. Joliet Gym (15)

BLACK — Emiliana. Funeral Mass Wed 10 a.m. St. Bernard Catholic Church (14)

VALLIE — Charlie. Visitation Thurs 12-8 p.m. Dahl Funeral Chapel. Wake Fri. 7 p.m.-Midnight Mennonite Church, Lame Deer. Funeral Sat 11. a.m. Mennonite Church, Lame Deer. (17)

Michelotti-Sawyers

McKINNEY — Mary, 83. Visitation 5-7 p.m. Thurs at Michelotti-Sawyers. Funeral service 11 a.m. Fri. also at mortuary. (16)

ROBERTS — Robert, 78. Visitation 4-6 p.m. Thurs. at Michelotti-Sawyers. Funeral 2 p.m. Fri. at Elks Lodge. (16)

Cremation and Funeral Gallery

Heights Family Funeral Home

MAUST — Marvin Sr., 86, of Billings. Visitation Thurs., July 15, 10:30 - 11:30 a.m., Funeral Service 11:30, Heights Family Funeral Home. (15) 

Bullis-Mortuary

GROSS — Erle and Janice Gross, celebration of life July 22, 2021 at 10 a.m. at the Big Horn County Historical Museum in Hardin. (14)

BONKO — Mary, funeral service Wed at 11 a.m. at the Bullis Funeral Chapel. Burial Fairview Cemetery. (14)

