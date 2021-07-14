Smith West

DEGRAFTENREID — Don Roy, 88, Billings. Memorial Service, 2:30 p.m. Wednesday, July 14, at Al Bedoo Shrine Lodge Room, 1125 Broadwater Ave. (14)

WATTS — Ernest C. “Ernie”, 77, Billings. Memorial service at 10:00 a.m., Saturday, July 17, 2021, at Smith West Chapel. Cremation. (17)

MCMULLIN — Kaye Riedesel, 59, Billings. Memorial Service, 2:30 p.m. Saturday, July 17th at Smith West Chapel, 304 34th St. West. (17)

Smith Downtown

WILLIAMS — Peggy A., 59, Billings. Memorial service at 3:00 p.m., Thursday, July 15, 2021, at Smith Downtown Chapel. Cremation. (15)

SCHWARZ — Robert J., 79, passed December 1, 2020. Funeral Services will be held on Friday July 16, 2021 at 10 a.m. at St Thomas the Apostle Catholic Church, 2055 Woody Dr. Burial at Holy Cross Cemetery. (14)

Smith Laurel