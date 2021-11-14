 Skip to main content
Smith West

MILKS — Benny Lee, 81, Billings.  Memorial service 2 p.m. on Tues, Nov. 16 at Billings Elks Lodge, 934 Lewis Ave. (16)

HOLLIDAY — Chonita A., 72, Billings. Visitation 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Mon. Nov. 15, at Smith West Chapel, 304 34th St. West. Graveside service 1 p.m. Tues. Nov. 16, at Terrace Gardens Cemetery. (16)

McMANUS — Charles G. “Mack”, 78, of Billings, passed October 29, 2021. Memorial Services will be held on Saturday, November 20, 2021 at 1 p.m. at Smith West Chapel, 304 34th St. W. (14)

Smith Downtown

DVORAK — Doran J., 79, of Custer, passed November 9, 2021. Visitation Friday, November 19, 2021 4-7 p.m. at Smith Downtown Chapel, 925 S. 27th St. Funeral Saturday, November 20, 2021 at 11 a.m. at Custer High Gym. (14)

SHERRODD — Cletus E., 60, passed November 9, 2021. Services to be held at a later date. (14)

Smith Laurel

No Services Planned

Smith-Olcott Chapel

No Services Planned

Smith Columbus Chapel

No Services Planned

Dahl Funeral

LIETAERT Jr. — Robert “Bob.” 06/15/1948 – 09/27/2021, Graveside Service,  Holy Cross Cemetery Nov. 18 at 1 p.m. Remembrance to follow at Hampton Inn & Suites: 3550 Ember Ln. off Zoo Drive Exit. Full obit at dahlfuneralchapel.com. (14)

TAYLOR — Lorena, 89, of Billings. Rosary on Nov. 24 at 6 p.m., Dahl Funeral Chapel. Memorial Mass at St. Pius X Nov. 26 at 11 a.m. (15)

STROUF — Thomas Lee, 60. Services 2:30 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 17, Michelotti-Sawyers. (17)

Michelotti-Sawyers

CHOUINARD — Claire, 91. Funeral service 10 a.m. Tuesday, St. Thomas the Apostle Church. (15)

SCOTT — Jeannie, 80. Memorial mass to be held at a future date. (17)

Cremation and Funeral Gallery

HALL — Mary (MJ) 83, of Billings. Memorial service will be held 2 p.m., Monday, November 15, at Cremation & Funeral Gallery. Family request masks be worn and social distancing be observed. (14)

Heights Family Funeral Home

GEORGE — Howard W., of Worden, died Nov. 10, 2021. A celebration of life will be planned for next year, possibly on his birthday. Burial will be at the Roscoe Cemetery. A full obituary will be posted at www.heightsfamilyfuneralhome.com (16)

Bullis-Mortuary

No Services Planned

