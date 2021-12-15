Smith West
WITTMAYER — Lovell M., 78, Billings. Graveside service at a later date. (17)
Smith Downtown
No Services Planned
Smith Laurel
No Services Planned
Smith-Olcott Chapel
FELLOWS — (Lawellin) Linda, 74 of Red Lodge died Dec. 12, 2021. Funeral services will be held at Red Lodge Community Church on Saturday Dec. 18th at 1 p.m. Reception immediately following at Red Lodge Elks Lodge. Full obit at www.smithfuneralchapels.com with ZOOM link. (17)
Smith Columbus Chapel
No Services Planned
JOHNSON — Cindy L. "Schraudner", 69, of Billings. Cremation. Memorial mass 10 a.m. Wednesday, December 15, at St Thomas the Apostle Catholic Church, located at 2055 Woody Drive. Rite of Committal 12 Noon at Yellowstone National Cemetery, Laurel. (15)
OUZTS — Joseph, 81, of Billings. A celebration of life is planned Friday, 12/17, at 1 p.m. at Dahl Funeral Chapel. (17)
HEINZ — Isabel, 93. Funeral mass 10 a.m. Friday, St. Thomas the Apostle. Interment, Mount Olivet Cemetery, Wheat Ridge, Colorado. (17)
VERNES — Polly, 95. Memorial service spring 2022. (15)
LAUGHRIN — Jean Marie, 79. Funeral service 10 a.m. Thursday, Michelotti-Sawyers. (16)
REXFORD — Barbara, 64. Memorial service 11 a.m. Sat at Faith Chapel. (18)
BEMBALKAR — Mary Gale, 76. Rite of committal 2 p.m. Friday, Mountview Cemetery. (17)
SCHMALZ — Pius G. 82. Vigil service 7 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 28th. Funeral Mass 10 a.m. Wednesday, Dec 29th. (16)
KEHM — Edwin John, 92. Memorial service 1 p.m. Saturday, Michelotti-Sawyers Mortuary. (18)
No Services Planned
No Services Planned
SJOSTROM — Ross, graveside service Thurs. at 11 a.m. Custer Cemetery in Custer. (15)
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.