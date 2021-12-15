 Skip to main content
Smith West

WITTMAYER — Lovell M., 78, Billings. Graveside service at a later date. (17)

Smith Downtown

No Services Planned

Smith Laurel

No Services Planned

Smith-Olcott Chapel

FELLOWS — (Lawellin) Linda, 74 of Red Lodge died Dec. 12, 2021. Funeral services will be held at Red Lodge Community Church on Saturday Dec. 18th at 1 p.m. Reception immediately following at Red Lodge Elks Lodge. Full obit at www.smithfuneralchapels.com with ZOOM link. (17)

Smith Columbus Chapel

No Services Planned

Dahl Funeral

JOHNSON  — Cindy L. "Schraudner", 69, of Billings. Cremation. Memorial mass 10 a.m. Wednesday, December 15, at St Thomas the Apostle Catholic Church, located at 2055 Woody Drive. Rite of Committal 12 Noon at Yellowstone National Cemetery, Laurel. (15)

OUZTS — Joseph, 81, of Billings. A celebration of life is planned Friday, 12/17, at 1 p.m. at Dahl Funeral Chapel. (17)

Michelotti-Sawyers

HEINZ — Isabel, 93. Funeral mass 10 a.m. Friday, St. Thomas the Apostle. Interment, Mount Olivet Cemetery, Wheat Ridge, Colorado. (17)

VERNES — Polly, 95. Memorial service spring 2022. (15)

LAUGHRIN — Jean Marie, 79. Funeral service 10 a.m. Thursday, Michelotti-Sawyers.  (16)

REXFORD — Barbara, 64. Memorial service 11 a.m. Sat at Faith Chapel. (18)

BEMBALKAR — Mary Gale, 76. Rite of committal 2 p.m. Friday, Mountview Cemetery. (17)

SCHMALZ — Pius G. 82. Vigil service 7 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 28th. Funeral Mass 10 a.m. Wednesday, Dec 29th.  (16)

KEHM — Edwin John, 92. Memorial service 1 p.m. Saturday, Michelotti-Sawyers Mortuary. (18)

Cremation and Funeral Gallery

No Services Planned

Heights Family Funeral Home

No Services Planned

Bullis-Mortuary

SJOSTROM — Ross, graveside service Thurs. at 11 a.m. Custer Cemetery in Custer. (15) 

