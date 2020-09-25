Smith West
MORRIS — Eileen, 88, Billings. Funeral service 10 a.m. Friday, Sept 25, at Smith West Chapel. 304 34 St. West. Interment 3 p.m. at Sunset Hills Cemetery, Bozeman. Visitation 1-6 p.m. Thursday. (25)
Smith Downtown
MARTINSON — Irene L., 92, Billings. Graveside service at 11 a.m. on Friday, September 25, 2020 at Mountview Cemetery, 1704 Central Avenue in Billings. (25)
GLASGOW — Satanna Alline, 38, Billings. Memorial service 11 a.m. Saturday, September 26th at All Nation Church. 2520 5th Ave South. (26)
STENGER — Agnes “Aggie”, 84, Billings. Rosary and Vigil on Friday, September 25, 7 p.m., Mary Queen of Peace Catholic Church. Funeral Mass at 10 a.m. on Saturday, September 26 at Mary Queen of Peace. Committal follows at Sunset Memorial Gardens. (26)
KUNTZ — Margaret L. “Peg”, 94, Custer. Memorial service 1 p.m. Tuesday September 29, at Custer Congregational Church. Interment of urn to follow at Custer Cemetery. (29)
Smith Laurel
No services planned
Smith-Olcott Chapel
No services planned
Smith Columbus Chapel
No services planned
RODVOLD — Eva M., 89, of Billings. Cremation. No services planned at this time. (26)
THOMAS – Robert 'Bob', 75, of Billings, formerly of Sumatra. Graveside service 1 p.m., Monday, Sept. 28 at Forsyth Cemetery in Forsyth. Masks and social distancing observed. (28)
NAGLICH — Virginia K., 91. Services 11:30 a.m. Friday, St. Anthony’s Catholic Church in Laurel. (25)
HENSEL — Kathryn, 93. Services 10 a.m. Friday, St. Thomas the Apostle. (25)
McENEANEY — Mary Elizabeth, 97. Visitation 2 to 5 p.m. Monday, Michelotti-Sawyers. Services 10 a.m. Tuesday, St. Thomas the Apostle Church. (29)
LINDE — Marvin E., 83. Services 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 3, First United Methodist Church. (26)
CUTKAY — Merrill, 84, of Billings. Cremation. No services planned at this time. (25)
NEELEY — Russell, 46, of Billings. Celebration and gathering of family & friends 1-4 p.m. Saturday at family home, 1116 29th Street West. To leave condolences for the family, please visit www.cfgbillings.com (26)
EUSTACE — Blake, 47, of Laurel. Cremation. Memorial Service 2 p.m., Sat., Sept. 26, 2020 at Heights Family Funeral Home. (26)
BERGLEE — Clifton, 65, of Silesia. Memorial Service 1 p.m., Sat., Sept. 26, Grace Bible Church, 917 Washington, Laurel. (26)
No services planned
