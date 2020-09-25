× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Smith West

MORRIS — Eileen, 88, Billings. Funeral service 10 a.m. Friday, Sept 25, at Smith West Chapel. 304 34 St. West. Interment 3 p.m. at Sunset Hills Cemetery, Bozeman. Visitation 1-6 p.m. Thursday. (25)

Smith Downtown

MARTINSON — Irene L., 92, Billings. Graveside service at 11 a.m. on Friday, September 25, 2020 at Mountview Cemetery, 1704 Central Avenue in Billings. (25)

GLASGOW — Satanna Alline, 38, Billings. Memorial service 11 a.m. Saturday, September 26th at All Nation Church. 2520 5th Ave South. (26)

STENGER — Agnes “Aggie”, 84, Billings. Rosary and Vigil on Friday, September 25, 7 p.m., Mary Queen of Peace Catholic Church. Funeral Mass at 10 a.m. on Saturday, September 26 at Mary Queen of Peace. Committal follows at Sunset Memorial Gardens. (26)

KUNTZ — Margaret L. “Peg”, 94, Custer. Memorial service 1 p.m. Tuesday September 29, at Custer Congregational Church. Interment of urn to follow at Custer Cemetery. (29)

Smith Laurel

No services planned