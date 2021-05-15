 Skip to main content
Smith West

No Services Planned 

Smith Downtown

LEWALLEN — Robert D., 92, Billings. Memorial Service at a later date. (15)

REILLY — Alice M., 82, of Billings, passed May 8, 2021. Visitation 4-7 p.m. Tues. May 18, 2021 Smith Downtown Chapel 925 S. 27th St. Funeral 11 a.m. Wed. May 19, 2021 LDS Stake Center 2929 Belvedere Dr. Interment 1 p.m. Yellowstone National Cemetery. (16)

HENSLEY — Roberta Ann “Bert”, 84, Billings. Memorial Service 10 a.m., Tuesday, May 18 at Smith Downtown Chapel. 925 South 27th St. Interment of urn to follow at Mountview Cemetery. (18)

Smith Laurel

No Services Planned 

Smith-Olcott Chapel

No Services Planned 

Smith Columbus Chapel

SCHONENBERGER – Howard W., 75, Columbus. No Services. (16)

Dahl Funeral

SHAW — Jami, 57, of Worden. Memorial Service 1 p.m. Sat., May 15 at Chancey’s Event Center, Huntley. (15)

DUNHAM — William, 79, of Billings. Visit www.dahlfuneralchapel.com to view obituary and share condolences with the family. (16)

Michelotti-Sawyers

MCKNIRE — Marilyn Dow, 77, of Billings. Private family services are planned.(15)

NOYES (GOODALE)  — June Mary, 99. Memorial services 2 p.m. Monday, June 7, at Michelotti-Sawyers. (15)

Cremation and Funeral Gallery

JOHNSON — Mary, 76, of Billings. Passed away May 11. Cremation has taken place and no services are planned at this time. To leave condolences for the family and to view a full obituary please visit www.cfgbillings.com. (16)

Heights Family Funeral Home

No Services Planned

Bullis-Mortuary

No Services Planned 

